The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. The $25 Diner hunts down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.



Tadaima didn’t expect its pillowy Japanese sandwiches — or “sandos,” as they are known — to take the city by storm. But on July 27, day one of its soft opening, the little Mission district cafe was mobbed. Cameras were out. Tagging commenced.



The sandwiches seem to inspire the type of social media fervor produced only by something kawaii (Japanese for “cute” or “loveable”). They are indeed cheek-pinching.



“We did no marketing at all,” says Janet Lee, who opened the counter-service spot along with partners Master Lo, Perry You, and Ivan Yu. The foursome met while working at a sushi restaurant in Japantown. All they did to promote Tadaima was post a 15% discount offer on Instagram, along with the opening date. “We were expecting like 40 customers, but we did 180 tickets,” says Lee, clearly stunned. “The next day, we did like 200.”



It’s not as though sandos are new to SF. Inhabiting a squishy comfort zone somewhere between country-club tea sandwiches and a crustless kindergarten lunch, they made their debut here more than five years ago, in parallel with the matcha boom, at places like Stonemill Matcha. Eater just breathlessly reported that 7-Eleven (which, in Japan, is everyone’s go-to convenience store) is now carrying egg-salad sandos at a few locations in San Francisco.