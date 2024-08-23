The move has exposed a rift in the POA between some of the old guard — who ran the union when it had bad blood with Breed — and a new leadership that looks at the mayor’s recent support for police as an attribute, as Mission Local previously reported .

While both the San Francisco Deputy Sheriffs’ Association and Firefighters Local 798 endorsed Mark Farrell in the mayoral race, the POA backed Breed instead.

This week, Mayor London Breed clinched the sole endorsement of the San Francisco Police Officers Association in her race for reelection. Normally, this is a hotly anticipated moment in the SF election cycle, but this time around it raised bitter disagreement over the process of how the sought-after labor union makes its decision.

The decision to back Breed came down to one person: POA president Tracy McCray. But her opponents claim that while she had the power to make the call, she did so in opposition to many union members who backed Farrell.

Gary Delagnes was known as a firebrand when he was union boss, and though he retired in 2013, he’s still running hot. Now it’s over the way the endorsement went down. He did not mince words.

“She was ducking Farrell. She didn’t want to talk to Farrell,” he said of McCray. “She canceled several meetings with Farrell because she knew that he’s the guy the members wanted. And it’s not even close.”

According to Delagnes, McCray’s move bucked tradition from some previous mayor endorsements. She didn’t take the recommendations of an endorsement committee, nor did her board cast a vote.