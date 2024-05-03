The union has yet to back any candidate for mayor and, until this election cycle, had been out of the endorsement game for some time. The union recently made its first endorsement in years, backing a Breed ally, Marjan Philhour , who is vying for a supervisor seat. As recently as four years ago, the union’s endorsement was political kryptonite in the wake of anti-police protests after the killing of George Floyd. Union President Tracy McCray did not return a call for comment.

Breed met with the San Francisco Police Officers Association on April 10 and was asked questions about the department’s leadership, morale and reforms, according to a copy of the union’s May journal obtained by The Standard.

In a recent meeting with San Francisco’s police union where she asked for its endorsement, Mayor London Breed promised to appoint someone with law enforcement experience to the Police Commission and reduce the powers of the city’s police watchdog. Her comments come as the city’s mayoral race heats up, with Breed and several of her challengers running on a tough-on-crime platform.

Breed, who has crossed swords with the union in the past, told the gathered officers that she was “willing to admit when she had made mistakes” and that her actions have been “inconsistent” and not always supportive of police, according to the journal’s notes of the meeting.

The general tone of her remarks appears to be an effort to walk a fine line by buttressing the support of officers by supporting most of their demands but not totally turning her back on oversight and reform.

Breed’s remarks also addressed the rank and files’ concerns around the activity of the Department of Police Accountability, whose powers have been expanded in recent years as part of the larger reform efforts.

Breed said she “wants to improve the department's overall morale by reining in the unfair practices of the DPA.”

Those changes could include a ballot measure that would make sure human resources material is not included in DPA reports, even reports not meant for the public.