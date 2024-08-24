Skip to main content
Bi-Rite’s third market debuts on Polk Street. At 4,000 square feet, it’s the biggest yet

A man with glasses and tattoos stands confidently in a grocery store aisle, with shelves stocked with various packaged foods, including salads and jars in the background.
Bi-Rite Market founding partner Sam Mogannam says the beloved high-end grocery store may expand to six stores by 2030. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

Russian Hill can rejoice. Almost two years after it was announced, a third location of upscale San Francisco grocery store Bi-Rite Market is set to open Friday on Polk Street. At 4,000 square feet, it’s 50% larger than the 10-year-old Divisadero Street location and twice as big as the 84-year-old original on 18th Street in the Mission.

Known for its deep commitment to Northern California farmers and artisanal producers, Bi-Rite, with its motto of “Creating community through food,” has earned near-fanatical loyalty from customers and staff alike. It is known nationally as a symbol of San Francisco food culture, sustainability — and the best, if pricy, produce.

Although there won’t be a dedicated butcher counter, the Polk Street location will look much like the other two Bi-Rites, only with more breathing room in the aisles, skylights, and a flower section. Founding partner Sam Mogannam says customers will be “assaulted by the beauty.” 

The image shows an organized grocery store's interior with shelves packed with various products, including beverages and snacks. A person kneels between aisles, likely restocking.
The Polk Street location is "small for a grocery store but big for a Bi-Rite," Mogannam says. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

The space had been the home of Real Food Company, which was a pioneering grocer when it opened in 1976. Mogannam, who worked with Real Food’s owners early in his career as a chef, recalls, “I used to shop here when I lived in the neighborhood. There were very few stores where you could go and get really great produce, and this was one.” The store’s departure left something of a grocery desert on this part of Polk Street. 

Expansion often indicates that venture capital money is involved, but Mogannam cherishes his independence. “We’re committed to not taking outside investment so that we can be in control of all our decisions,” he said. “That way, we don’t have to start diminishing the standards, which happens so frequently with most companies.”

A man in a checkered shirt offers a small cup to another person in a store. Shelves behind them hold various bottles and canned goods.
General manager Steffan Morin walks new employees through the tasting notes of olive oil. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard
A tattooed arm reaches for a pre-packaged salad from a refrigerated shelf. The salads are labeled as &quot;Spinach Salad with Goat Cheese&quot; and &quot;Chicory &amp; Parmigiano Salad.&quot;
Mogannam's arm is tattooed with the Arabic transliteration of his company's guiding principles: love, passion, and integrity. | Source: Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/The Standard

This is about the harshest criticism anyone will hear from the relentlessly upbeat Mogannam, who has the Arabic transliteration of Bi-Rite’s guiding principles — love, passion, and integrity — tattooed on his forearm. Still, the company, a registered B Corp. that employs more than 300 people, may double in size in the next six years. “We’re now on our 2030 vision, which says, you know, two to three more markets in the Bay Area,” Mogannam said. He won’t reveal where he’s looking, although in the past he has mused about an Inner Sunset location.

Running the company means spending little time in the kitchen, something Mogannam misses. However, there’s plenty of time to sample what’s in season — like ripe, candy-striped figs from Knoll Farms in Brentwood. “Wrinkly, cracked things are, without question, the best, because they burst from the sugar,” he said. “I tore it open to this lovely, ruby-red, lusty-yellow interior. Like, where have you been all my life?”

Website
Bi-Rite Market
Address
2140 Polk St., Russian Hill

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

