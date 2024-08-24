This is about the harshest criticism anyone will hear from the relentlessly upbeat Mogannam, who has the Arabic transliteration of Bi-Rite’s guiding principles — love, passion, and integrity — tattooed on his forearm. Still, the company, a registered B Corp. that employs more than 300 people, may double in size in the next six years. “We’re now on our 2030 vision, which says, you know, two to three more markets in the Bay Area,” Mogannam said. He won’t reveal where he’s looking, although in the past he has mused about an Inner Sunset location.