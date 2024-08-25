Photos: Whale watchers flock to Pacifica after surge in sightings

Hungry humpback whales have drawn a daily audience to the shoreline in and around San Francisco, with a surge of sightings concentrated off the coast of Pacifica.
The marine mammals are often seen off the California coast during the summer, but this season has brought them closer than usual to the shoreline, which makes it easier for people to catch a glimpse.
Experts say the whales are drawn closer to land this summer because they’re following the anchovies and other shallow-swimming fish they love to eat.
Happywhale.com, which analyzes crowd-sourced whale photos, tallied nearly 400 humpback whales in Monterey Bay this past month — a considerable jump from the 202 sighted in June and 112 in April.
Facebook groups dedicated to documenting whale sightings have seen a huge uptick in members that coincides with the mammals’ more frequent appearances closer to land.
Pacifica Whalespotting, for one, skyrocketed from 5,000 or so members in July to about 18,000 this month.
Anyone who wants to catch a look for themselves should visit the shoreline soon, however, because it’s unclear how long the whales will stick around.