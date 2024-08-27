Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Politics & Policy

Gavin Newsom changes his story on Baja trip after whale-watching junket disclosed

Staffers at the time called it a “personal” trip to Mexico — but have since changed their story.

A man in a captain's hat stands at a ship's wheel, pointing and grinning. Behind him, whales leap from the ocean as dollar bills rain from the sky against a sunset.
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2023 travel included official business in New York, Israel, San Francisco, China — and Mexico, for a whale-watching tour. | Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard
By Gabe Greschler

What’s the meaning of the term “personal trip”?

For Gov. Gavin Newsom, it depends on when you ask. 

Start in March 2023. The governor was taking heat from conservative media for leaving California just after declaring a snowstorm-related state of emergency. He was on a “personal trip” in Baja California, Mexico, Newsom’s staff told inquiring reporters. And that was that. Newsom’s four-day jaunt was quickly forgotten.

Fast-forward 17 months, and Newsom’s office says that “personal trip” wasn’t a vacation. Rather, it was “personal time” that he chose to use on a job-related “educational” excursion with members of his administration and an undisclosed number of whales. 

Confused? We are too.

The retroactive reclassification appears to have something to do with Newsom’s disclosure of a $3,595 whale-watching trip gifted to him by an obscure environmental nonprofit. The gift was among those listed on his most recent Form 700, a financial disclosure required for elected officials and government employees.

When asked Wednesday about the purpose of the voyage, a spokesperson for the governor’s office no longer described it as a “personal trip” in sunny Baja.

Several people sit around a conference table with laptops, documents, and water bottles. U.S. and California flags are displayed on the wall behind them.
Gov. Gavin Newsom meets with emergency operations officials March 5, 2023, the day he returned from his Mexico trip. | Source: Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom

“The Governor participated in this educational trip on his personal time, accompanied by key members of his administration working on environmental protection and conservation,” spokesperson Izzy Gardon wrote in a statement. “The trip was focused on conservation and understanding the challenges facing marine ecosystems — which are crucial to California’s environment and economy.” 

The reported source of the gift changed after The Standard inquired about the trip. 

The nonprofit originally listed on Newsom’s Form 700 was One Earth Philanthropy, a little-known, Los Angeles-based group with political ties to the governor. Gardon said this was a “clerical error,” and the gift actually came from Re-Earth Initiative, a New York-based organization and a major recipient of One Earth Philanthropy funding. 

Gardon said the trip was disclosed in “complete compliance” with all legal, ethical, and reporting requirements. He said Lauren Sanchez, the governor’s senior climate advisor, traveled with Newsom, along with “one or two” other staff members and “other folks in the environmental protection space.” He did not share names. (Sanchez’s Form 700 also lists the trip as a gift, with the same dollar amount.)

Gardon did not answer additional questions about the trip, including which company was in charge of the tour. And, perhaps most important, Gardon did not answer whether Newsom and his staff saw any whales.

Sean McMorris, a government ethics expert, said he doesn’t think the governor broke ethics rules. But the trip, he said, reveals a truth about today’s politics. 

“Personal time or educational trip, the point is that a $3k+ gift was given to the governor from an entity that would like to influence him,” McMorris wrote in an email. “I don’t think anything illegal happened. We have a system that allows for this type of political gift-giving, which can buy access and influence. Your readers get to decide if that is good or bad.”

A man in a blue suit claps his hands, smiling slightly. The background is blurred, possibly an indoor event with soft lighting and a blue banner.
Newsom's $3,595 whale-watching tour in March 2023 was initially described as a "personal trip." The governor's staff now says it was related to his job. | Source: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call/Getty

The Baja California jaunt was one of five trips reported on Newsom’s 2023 Form 700. The other four — New York, Israel, China, and San Francisco — were reported as either official travel or attendance at a summit or conference and were widely publicized. Those trips were paid for by the California State Protocol Foundation, a pool of money supported by donors that prevents taxpayers from paying for the governor’s travel costs. 

On four of the five 2023 trips, Newsom either made a speech or participated in a panel, the Form 700 states. The exception is Baja California, where the relevant part of the form was left blank.

The law allows politicians to get sponsored trips from a nonprofit organization over the $590 gift limit — but it must be related to their job. Furthermore, the nature of the gift must fall within the realm of “travel payments, advances, or reimbursements for actual transportation costs (such as airfare, car rental), related lodging, and meals/subsistence,” the law states.

So what’s behind the nonprofit that gave Newsom this gift?

The Re-Earth Initiative launched in 2020 and funds like-minded organizations while creating “story-telling” content to help spread messaging about climate change initiatives, according to its website.

A group of teenagers and 20-year-olds runs the organization, led by Xiye Bastida, a Mexican activist in the climate change movement. Bastida, who has 85,000 followers on Instagram, has spoken at the World Economic Forum’s conference in Davos, Switzerland, and is seen in social media posts beside celebrity scientist Bill Nye and singer Billie Eilish.

A man and three women smile for a photo; the man wears a black jacket and the women wear colorful dresses. The background features the text &quot;Lars Ulrich, Artist &amp; Activist.&quot;
Xiye Bastida, second from left, poses with actor Leonardo DiCaprio and others in 2019 at the Global Citizen Festival in New York. | Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Bastida’s organization did not advertise the whale-watching tour with Newsom on its social media or in press materials; neither did the governor. In fact, there appears to be no public record of the trip outside of the report of it as a gift on his Form 700.

The Re-Earth Initiative does have a whale connection: Bastida is featured in a glossy documentary which describes a spot in Baja California as the “last pristine birthing site left for Pacific gray whales.” The documentary focuses on the animals’ migration patterns from Mexico to the Arctic and the human impact on them, according to a trailer, and features shots of Bastida staring inquisitively into the ocean.

In a statement, Re-Earth Initiative said they “extended a kind invitation to government representatives to participate ‘off-camera’ in an educational exchange at the film shoot” in Baja California.

“The purpose of the tour was to facilitate a dialogue between Mr Newsom, local communities, and scientists to better understand the current status of gray whales,” a statement reads. “However, the list of attendees is private, and we are not authorized by the film production company to disclose further details. We have chosen not to share extensive details about the film and its production on social media due to the distinct privacy protocols in the film industry, which are beyond our control.”

Re-Earth says it has not provided any other gifts to Newsom and “has never lobbied for any of Mr. Newsom’s legislation and has no plans to do so in the foreseeable future.”

However, Bastida’s organization has links to Newsom. One Earth Philanthropy, the nonprofit originally listed on Newsom’s Form 700, gave the Re-Earth Initiative at least $950,000 for the documentary and for “building up the youth climate” movement. 

Jena King, a founding board member at One Earth Philanthropy, donated $30,000 to Newsom for his 2018 gubernatorial race, records show. King — who founded the Jena & Michael King Foundation with her late husband in 1999 — has also given large donations to other Democratic politicians and climate causes. Her husband, who helped launch “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and sold his company to CBS for $2.5 billion, died in 2015. 

One Earth Philanthropy was founded by a group of former employees of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, established decades ago by the Hollywood star.

The image is a table listing organizations, travel dates, costs, types of travel, destinations, and purposes including events like Climate Week and a Whale Watching Tour.
A screenshot of the gifts portion of Gov. Gavin Newsom's Form 700, a required financial disclosure document. The governor's office now says a "clerical error" was made and One Earth Philanthropy was not the source of the gift. | Source: California Fair Political Practices Commission

Additionally, Newsom has ties to the head of an organization called Grounded, described on its website as one of three supporters of One Earth Philanthropy. Julia Jackson, who founded Grounded after the 2017 Tubbs fire and is proprietor of Santa Rosa’s Jackson Family Wines, was appointed by Newsom in 2022 to the California State Board of Food and Agriculture. The nature of the relationship between Grounded and One Earth Philanthropy was not immediately clear. 

Re-Earth Initiative has also received $1 million from billionaire philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs’ Waverley Street Foundation. 

One Earth Philanthropy, King, and Jackson did not respond to requests for comment. 

Brandon R. Reynolds contributed reporting for this article.

Gabe Greschler can be reached at ggreschler@sfstandard.com

