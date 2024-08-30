If you’re not committed to tradition, however, there’s plenty to love about Smokin’ D’s, which made the jump from farmers market stand to proper restaurant in early August. The menu pulls inspiration from owner Daniel Ramirez’s Texas upbringing and Mexican American background, as well as wife Lareina Chu’s Asian-American heritage and roots in the Sunset.



Ramirez, who’s from Houston, started Smokin’ D’s in 2021 out of their home on Noriega Street. “I had a hankering for a brisket sandwich,” he says, “and there was nothing in San Francisco that reminded me of home.”



So the backyard barbecue master decided to make it himself with a custom smoker from Texas and a classic Texas-style recipe that calls for little more than salt-and-pepper rub and lots of time. First, he sold brisket sandwiches and mac ’n’ cheese out of his garage, to great success. Later, he started popping up Sunday afternoons at Standard Deviant Brewing, selling out in an hour. He still appears at Oakland’s Grand Lake Farmers Market on Saturdays and San Francisco’s Stonestown Farmers Market on Sundays.