“I basically had him in a bear hug. I had my legs around him, and he kept trying to get away,” she said. “His dog comes by. I thought the dog wants to bite me, but the poor thing was just licking my face. I loosened my grip, and that’s when he started repeatedly punching me in the face.”

The chef, who is Black, pulled the attacker, who was walking a dog, into a Drumm Street liquor store, where they struggled while she screamed for onlookers to call 911.

“I said, ‘Why are you calling me that? Why?’ Then he turns and starts hitting me on the head. He punched me like three times on the head. I’m like, you’re not going to get away with hitting me,” Drew said.

South Africa-born Wendy Drew, who appeared in the limited series “You Are What You Eat: A Twin Experiment, ” told The Standard she had just left Cafe Terminus in the Financial District, where she had been at a business meeting until around 9:30 p.m., when a man called her a racial slur.

A chef who starred in a Netflix show has spoken out after facing a racially charged attack Sunday night in downtown San Francisco.

Surveillance video from inside the store, obtained by The Standard, shows Drew locked in a fight with a man identified by police as Irvin Rivera-Lara. As they scuffle near a fridge, a customer pepper-sprays Rivera-Lara, who holds down Drew and repeatedly punches her, the video shows. A clerk who had been behind the register is seen talking on the phone while pacing. When Drew and Rivera-Lara stand up, she tries to prevent him from leaving the store, but he shoves her out of the way.

She then followed him outside and screamed for help. Her boyfriend and several other men ran out of Cafe Terminus and held the man until police arrived, she said.

The scuffle left blood behind the counter and on the door of the liquor store, a clerk told The Standard.

“I just had to clean some up yesterday,” said Omar, who did not provide a last name due to privacy reasons.

Drew said she initially thought the attacker looked “like a tech bro” wearing a black hoodie but later learned he was homeless and has a violent record.