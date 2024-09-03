Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Teen charged with attempted murder in shooting of 49ers rookie Ricky Pearsall

A bearded man wearing a white cap and a red sports jacket with "49ERS" on it stands in a stadium, looking up. The background is blurred with bright overhead lights.
The teen accused of shooting 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in a robbery attempt Saturday is facing charges. | Source: Brooke Sutton
By Garrett Leahy

The teenager suspected of shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday.

Pearsall — a 23-year-old Phoenix native and the 49ers’ first-round pick in the last NFL draft — was walking past 77 Geary St. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the 17-year-old suspect walked up and pointed a gun at him, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The teenager was reportedly trying to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch.

A struggle ensued that culminated with both Pearsall and the teen being shot, SFPD Chief Bill Scott told reporters outside San Francisco General Hospital, where the victim and suspect were hospitalized Saturday evening.

Officers responded “almost immediately,” Scott said, and arrested the suspect — a Tracy resident — while he was trying to run from the crime scene.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor, officials said. Jenkins said the attempted murder charge includes special allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.

“At this time, the charges will be filed in the juvenile court,” Jenkins told reporters, explaining that under California law, her office would need to request a transfer hearing for a judge to determine whether the case should go to adult court.

A woman with long, curly hair, wearing a pink blazer and white blouse, speaks in front of multiple microphones. The background is plain, with a blurred doorway.
DA Brooke Jenkins says her office has not decided whether to ask a judge to transfer the case to adult court. | Source: Jeremy Chen/The Standard

Attempted murder is one of the crimes for which her office would consider asking for such a hearing, the DA said, but no decision has been made.

“It is premature for me to opine on that right now,” Jenkins said. “We have a lot to review as far as not only this case but the background of the minor. … SFPD is still gathering information about this crime, and we will make the appropriate decision.”

The suspect is due to be arraigned Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at the Youth Guidance Center.

Pearsall was released from the hospital Sunday. His mother said he was “in good spirits.”

During a press conference earlier on Tuesday, 49ers General Manager John Lynch said it was “miraculous” that Pearsall is doing as well as he is. The wide receiver has been placed on the team’s non-football injury list, meaning he’ll miss four games.

“Ultimately, [we] decided the best thing for Ricky was to have a little bit of time, and he’s going to need that time physically, he’s going to need that time emotionally,” Lynch said.

“We’re going to put our support and love behind Ricky,” he added. “He’s a very fortunate young man, and we’re so grateful.”

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

