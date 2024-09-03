The teenager suspected of shooting San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has been charged with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced Tuesday.

Pearsall — a 23-year-old Phoenix native and the 49ers’ first-round pick in the last NFL draft — was walking past 77 Geary St. around 3:30 p.m. Saturday when the 17-year-old suspect walked up and pointed a gun at him, according to the San Francisco Police Department. The teenager was reportedly trying to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch.

A struggle ensued that culminated with both Pearsall and the teen being shot, SFPD Chief Bill Scott told reporters outside San Francisco General Hospital, where the victim and suspect were hospitalized Saturday evening.

Officers responded “almost immediately,” Scott said, and arrested the suspect — a Tracy resident — while he was trying to run from the crime scene.

The suspect’s name is not being released because he is a minor, officials said. Jenkins said the attempted murder charge includes special allegations that he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm.