Welcome to San Francisco’s era of elegant Indian dining

Bombay Brasserie joins the ranks of two other new upscale Indian restaurants, both backed by chefs with decades of experience. At the opulent Tiya — from brothers Pujan and Sujan Sakar, also behind Michelin-starred Indienne in Chicago — diners can order à la carte or choose a modern Indian tasting menu starring riffs like buttery masala babka and South African tiger shrimp with bedgi chile and miso. Copra, meanwhile, pays homage to the coconut-centric cuisine of southwestern India, where James Beard Award-recognized chef Srijith Gopinathan grew up. A meal enjoyed in Copra’s airy, plant-filled dining room might start with seasonal chutneys and end with the signature icy coconut dessert. In between are hard-to-find dishes like black cod pollichathu, usually served on special occasions, in which the delicate fish gets crusted in shallots and a rich spice blend before being wrapped in banana leaves and baked in a hot skillet.