When my dining companion and good friend Meghna, a local Indian cooking school teacher, told the friendly chef and co-owner Sujan Sarkar that she deemed Tiya’s black lentil dal perfect—with just enough heat and complexity, just enough butter and cream—he was clearly pleased. The seemingly simple dish really is a testament to a cook’s supreme deftness.



The dal, with nary a garnish, is the most humble thing at this high-end “new Indian” restaurant. In May, Sarkar (whose Chicago restaurant Indienne has a Michelin star) and his brother and chef Pujan, threw the doors open in the Marina. The vibe here is opulent. The walls are painted a deep emerald green you could get lost in. The main dining room is decked with feminine floral wallpaper and mustard yellow banquettes. You will see jeans because we're in San Francisco, but it is not a casual place. There’s a lot of formality: Servers pour things tableside, and the cocktails are complicated but delicious.

