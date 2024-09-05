Why should it matter if officials describe a seizure as sideshow-related, when it’s all obnoxious driving? Supervisor Ahsha Safaí thinks it’s a political move by the city to play up success on a hot-button issue.

But the vast majority of those seizures were unrelated to sideshows, The Standard has learned. Just eight of the 67 seizures came in response to stunt-driving spectacles; the rest were attributed to lone incidents of drivers burning doughnuts or speeding away from officers, or dirt bikers riding on sidewalks.

The statistic the mayor’s office presented — 67 cars seized for sideshow activity and reckless driving in the first eight months of 2024 — seemed intended to signal a successful crackdown on illegal activity that has caused mayhem across city streets.

When Mayor London Breed proposed legislation last week to fight sideshows and dirt bikers, police said they had impounded dozens of vehicles to combat what’s become a vexing issue in San Francisco.

“I think they were trying to be cute by putting that out there,” said Safaí, a candidate in the November mayoral race. “I think that because this is an election year, the mayor is worrying about being reelected, [and] she put out this press release. In reality, this has not been a priority.”

Safaí this summer requested SFPD data on sideshow enforcement. On July 1, the department sent him a letter saying it had impounded five vehicles for sideshow driving in the first half of 2024. Safaí publicly criticized that figure, saying the department hadn’t done enough to address sideshows.