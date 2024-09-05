Drivers beware: Traffic tickets are on the rise in San Francisco.

The San Francisco Police Department issued nearly three times as many traffic violations in the first seven months of 2024 as it handed out during the same period last year, according to a new report. The 9,050 citations SFPD wrote through the end of July put the department on track to issue more than 15,500 by the end of the year, which would make 2024 the highest-ticketed year since before the pandemic.

“We intend to keep this upward trajectory going,” SFPD spokesperson Evan Sernoffsky said. “I hope the word gets out to drivers that it’s not OK to violate traffic laws. It’s not safe, and it’s not going to get tolerated.”

The SFPD in April announced a long-awaited traffic enforcement plan to crack down on speeding. The new enforcement strategy came after a dramatic decadelong decline in traffic citations, dropping by 97% between 2014 and 2022. The March crash that killed a family of four in West Portal put a spotlight on traffic safety in San Francisco, increasing calls by political leaders for police to do more to discourage reckless drivers.

SFPD officials blamed the enforcement decline on short staffing and administrative requirements imposed by state laws. To increase citations, the department’s plan has focused on using crash data to analyze the most dangerous intersections, then deploying waves of officers to monitor those locations.