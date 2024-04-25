The San Francisco Police Department announced Thursday that it is cracking down on speeding and plans to deploy waves of officers to monitor the nine intersections that have become the largest hot spots for crashes in the city.

“Speed is most often the factor that makes a crash a fatality,” SFPD Traffic Company Cmdr. Nicole Jones said at a Board of Supervisors hearing outlining the department’s new traffic enforcement plan. “We are making a concerted effort to slow the streets down.” (In a presentation prepared for the hearing, the SFPD said it identified 10 intersections, but only nine were listed on the slide.)

SFPD’s focus on the most dangerous intersections in the city is driven by persistent short staffing that has plagued both the Traffic Company and the department as a whole.