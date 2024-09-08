“All westbound lanes were stopped,” he said. “It was difficult for officers to arrive at the scene.”

Officers from the CHP San Francisco and Oakland offices responded, but blocked lanes hampered their initial efforts to disperse the crowd, Andrews said.

The California Highway Patrol received reports of the incident at 3:24 a.m. on westbound Interstate 80 lanes, east of Treasure Island, CHP San Francisco spokesperson Officer Mark Andrews told The Standard.

A sideshow involving about 100 vehicles blocked all westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge early Sunday, authorities said.

About 20 minutes after the first call, all involved vehicles began to disperse westbound toward Treasure Island and San Francisco. Several enforcement stops were initiated but discontinued for public safety reasons, Andrews said.

No other law enforcement or public safety agencies were called, no injuries were reported, and no arrests were made, Andrews said, adding that there was no immediate confirmation of a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.

Andrews said he was not aware of consistent trends in sideshow activity on roadways patrolled by the CHP.

“It’s usually random,” Andrews said. “Obviously, if we are aware of something, we will do what we can to have a visual presence to hopefully mitigate any potential sideshow activity.”