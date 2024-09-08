He zoomed up from the back on what can best be described as a lime-green motorized loveseat. “Jump aboard,” he said, before pressing his joystick forward for an impromptu tour of the artistic center he founded and to which he has dedicated the last quarter-century of his life.

I poked my head into the entrance of Box Shop, an industrial arts studio in Hunters Point lined with mural-adorned shipping containers and all sorts of whimsical odds and ends, looking for Charlie Gadeken.

Rather than mixing media and materials, as he does in his artistic work, Gadeken has had to cobble together a mix of grants, federal Small Business Administration loans, donations, personal finances, and crossed fingers to reopen the center in a new location as Box Shop 2.0.

But this era of the Box Shop, which has helped bring hundreds of slightly absurd dreams to life — from an anarchist coffee shop to a giant, fire-breathing serpent — is coming to a close. The Box Shop, which has around 100 artist tenants, will vacate the space by next March.

“This is the last industrial collaborative art studio in the city of San Francisco,” Gadeken said, as we averted our eyes from the blinding light of artists welding items onto the installation. “This is a freak garden. We foster and nurture the freak.”

Most of the dozen or so people at the studio on a recent weekday afternoon were hard at work on “Release,” a 30-foot sculpture of a woman made from dozens of cutout metal butterflies emerging from a mosaic porcelain chrysalis.

It was the week before Burning Man, and the space was a cacophony of sounds: the harsh buzz of welding torches, the rhythmic pounding of hammers and mallets, the high-pitched whir of saws shearing through metal.

“We need a place where this art can just stay forever, and nobody can ever kick us out,” Gadeken said. “The goal is to finally make a responsible art that is self-sustaining so we can make this large-scale public art that we do.”

By the skin of his teeth, Gadeken has raised most of the $9 million needed to buy a Bayview warehouse that can function as the art center’s new home.

One major contributor to the survival efforts was state Sen. Scott Wiener, who managed to secure $1.7 million in state funds to help Gadeken purchase the new facility.

But millions more are necessary for the build-out, including the transport of myriad shipping containers (the shop’s eponymous boxes) to the new space. The Box Shop has launched a capital campaign to help cover the cost of construction.

“This is like hundreds of people losing a home,” artist Amanda Strong said. “Even if you’ve never picked up a tool before, we will help you, we will train you, we will guide you.”