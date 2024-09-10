Tammy Young, a veterinary technician and owner of Tranquil Tails , a bodywork service, travels around the Bay Area to help dogs control pain and alleviate anxiety. Her massage or reiki energy healing sessions range in price from $60 to $95 and generally start with a gait assessment to figure out which parts of the body need special attention.

With its glut of dog-friendly parks , apartment pet perks , and high-tech members-only veterinary clinics , the Bay Area is a good place to be a canine. Dozens of local entrepreneurs have built businesses in recent years around the idea that dogs are entitled to the same creature comforts as people.

An hour of reiki therapy. A multi-course raw-food brunch. A private movie screening in a mobile theater. No, this isn’t the average Sunday of a well-off tech founder — it’s the agenda of San Francisco’s most pampered dogs, thanks to a slew of services cropping up from entrepreneurs and pet lovers.

While Young’s customers want to help their dogs relax, others seek services to hype up their hounds. Golden Gate Dog Sports , an agility training facility in the Bayview, teaches pups to sprint through tunnels, weave between poles, and leap over obstacles, offering canines the physical and mental workout of, say, a CrossFit membership.

She has provided massages to everything from pint-size Chihuahuas to Great Danes (and once, both in the same home, which had her switching between employing her fingertips to massage and using her whole body).

“I’ve been into high-profile homes in the city, and I’ve been into very modest homes where people are clearly working very hard to get by, but they’re making sure they’re taking good care of their pet,” she said.

“There are a lot of people around the city looking for something to do with their dogs other than going to the beach or playing Frisbee,” said co-owner Ashley Deacon, who trains his border collie, Neve, at GGDS. “This creates a deeper connection with your dog, which I think is what draws people in and appeals to them.”

While some students wield their newfound skills to compete, most take the courses — which run four to six weeks and cost between $250 and $350 — simply for recreation.

“I felt that there was a compelling proposition where you can watch something on a big screen, with the added happiness of having your dog with you,” he said.

For couch-potato canines, there is Chill Theaters , a mobile cinema that’s rentable around the Bay Area. Balaji Krishnan started the company last year because he craved a movie-theater experience where his 10-year-old Maltese, Dabby, could nestle on his lap.

The palate-driven pooch

Luxury cafe Dogue sells fresh food, including wild antelope meat, and pork vitamin water and serves a three-course tasting menu on Sundays. The palette of the owner’s dog — a mastiff named Grizzly — inspired both the raw food offerings and “pawtisserie” treats, which the Mission store ships around the country.

Similarly, Olia Rosenblatt, founder of Mishka , gushes that running her boutique, which serves brightly colored meat cakes and slow-cooked bone broth in sake bottles, has filled her “heart with appreciation and love.”

Dogue’s nearly decade-old business is “not going anywhere,” Massarweh said, adding that the challenges of running a brick-and-mortar outlet in San Francisco are offset by the joys of his job: “It’s kind of hard to have a bad day when you have these smiling faces and wagging tails around you.”

“Fresh food was previously a more niche way of feeding our pets, but it’s becoming more popular now — rightfully so,” said owner Rahmi Massarweh, citing the health benefits over kibble or other processed meals.

Mishka expanded to the Ferry Building in 2022, and Rosenblatt plans to launch nationwide shipping, with the ultimate goal of opening a “stressless spa and daycare” for dogs.

“Dogs today are not pets anymore — they’re members of the family,” she said. “I’m really glad that, more and more, they’re being treated that way.”

Dogs and their people adore Mishka, she said: Runaway pups have darted into the shop nearly a dozen times (her staff calls the owners to collect them), while one human couple that met there ended up married. Roughly 80% of buyers are repeat customers, Rosenblatt said, and she has made several close friends through her shop and its lounge , which pet owners rent for $400 to throw “bark mitzvahs” or “Gotcha Day” adoption anniversary parties.

She has sold her creations at fairs and events, as well as online, and attributes her budding success to the fact that health-conscious Bay Area residents want to pamper their pups with the kinds of nutritious treats they love themselves. “It comes down to equity,” she said. “All dogs deserve to eat good food.”

While she and Massarweh focus on feeding four-legged friends full-time, Pegah Shahmirzadi recently spun up a side hustle based on the treats she created for her golden retriever, Zazu. This year, she started selling elaborate, customizable barkuterie boards that include fresh fruits and veggies, dried meat, and cookies.

Picture-perfect working dogs

“We wanted to give dog guardians a space to come together to improve the well-being of both the dog and the human simultaneously,” said co-founder Andrea Bazett. (The club uses the phrase “dog guardian” in lieu of the “one-sidedness” of “dog owner.”)

Pet-friendly facility The Hub opened in June in the East Bay to give remote employees a dedicated place to work while building community and new skills with their dogs.

The Hub offers $100 monthly memberships, which includes access to the space and group classes and events. Early demand is strong, and membership has been “growing at a really good rate,” Bazett said.

One surprise has been how the club’s human members have bonded: “It’s a judgment-free safe space to discuss what they’re going through as it relates to their dog, and then what they’re going through even beyond that.”

The role of a dog in facilitating life transitions is one that Ellen Shershow knows well, from personal experience and in her role as a fine-art photographer for pets. She credits her late Chihuahua mix Eloise with helping her heal when it felt like life was “falling apart” and has heard similar tales from clients.

“Before people come in, we have a phone call where I learn about their dog, and the stories that people tell are amazing,” she said. “Almost everybody cries at some point in our process.”

During photo sessions in her Oakland studio, she plays music composed by a dog neurologist and provides treats, toys, or love to help pets feel comfortable and show off their “spirit and personality” in front of the camera. She has even perfected her own bark, which can energize her subjects.

After each one-hour session, she picks the top photos and displays them in a screening room, complete with popcorn, to help people decide on anything from giant triptychs to elegant coffee-table books. Shershow has all her prints produced in Italy, because she’s “freakishly picky” about the quality.