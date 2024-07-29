Kevin Robinson, who lives in North Beach, said San Francisco should fine dog owners who don’t abide by city rules. As the dog population has grown, he contends, the rights of humans have taken a backseat.



“Once in a while, you get somebody who feels entitled, and that’s mushroomed over time. People think they can do whatever they want with impunity,” Robinson said, describing dogs trampling over picnics. “It’s ridiculous — you can’t bring your dog everywhere. You see dogs in strollers. My goodness, they’re not babies. I love animals, but there’s a time and a place.”



Robinson said he used to take his son to Joe DiMaggio Playground but repeatedly found it teeming with dogs relieving themselves on the artificial grass. He said some dog owners have become hostile when he’s asked them to leave.