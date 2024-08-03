The long-running competition was on the brink of being called off until fans crowdfunded $10,000 this past spring to cover the skyrocketing cost of permits and other fees.

Were it not so popular, it probably wouldn’t have happened this year.

An annual tradition that takes place a quick drive south from San Francisco and just up the coast from Half Moon Bay’s famous humans-only Mavericks Invitational contest, the dog-surfing championship raises money for charities such as the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

The pair were among hundreds of humans and canines — and one aspiring YouTube-influencer feline named Kiki the Adventure Cat — who turned out for the event at Linda Mar Beach.

But on Saturday, the Santa Cruz surfing duo had an audience to entertain and prizes to vie for at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.

Steve Drotter says he’s surfed every day with his 3-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab, Rippin’ Rosie, who’s been hitting the waves since she was a puppy.

As evidenced by the crowdfunding campaign, the event is a fan-favorite spectacle, featuring adorable four-legged contestants who ride the waves — with or without their human companions — in all kinds of flashy get-ups.

Dogs compete in various heats depending on size and are judged based on style, skill and literal stick-to-it-iveness, as in how long the four-legged contestants can hang on to the board.

The event brought novices and veterans alike, including dog-surfing superstar Derby California, a blue-mohawked contestant who’s garnered enough of a following to host a meet-and-greet at the championship each year.

Some of the contestants flew not just from out of town, but out of the country to make it.