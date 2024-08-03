Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Photos: Hundreds of costumed canines — and one cat — hit the beach for dog-surfing contest

A dog wearing goggles and a life vest is actively surfing on a green surfboard, surrounded by splashing waves.
A goggle-wearing pup “hangs 10” at the World Surf Dog Championship in Pacifica. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
By The Standard Staff

Steve Drotter says he’s surfed every day with his 3-and-a-half-year-old yellow lab, Rippin’ Rosie, who’s been hitting the waves since she was a puppy.

But on Saturday, the Santa Cruz surfing duo had an audience to entertain and prizes to vie for at the World Dog Surfing Championships in Pacifica.

The pair were among hundreds of humans and canines — and one aspiring YouTube-influencer feline named Kiki the Adventure Cat — who turned out for the event at Linda Mar Beach.

An annual tradition that takes place a quick drive south from San Francisco and just up the coast from Half Moon Bay’s famous humans-only Mavericks Invitational contest, the dog-surfing championship raises money for charities such as the Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA.

Were it not so popular, it probably wouldn’t have happened this year.

The long-running competition was on the brink of being called off until fans crowdfunded $10,000 this past spring to cover the skyrocketing cost of permits and other fees.

A dog with blue hair, wearing sunglasses and a vest, is riding a blue surfboard on a wave with water splashing around.
Derby California, a perennial star of the World Dog Surfing Championship in Pacifica, catches some waves in his signature blue mohawk with matching shades, life vest and board. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A smiling woman in a blue tie-dye hoodie kneels on a beach next to a dog wearing sunglasses and a red bandana. Beachgoers and tents are in the background.
A smiling woman in a blue tie-dye hoodie kneels on a beach next to a dog wearing sunglasses and a red bandana. Beachgoers and tents are in the background.
Waffles, dressed as a lifeguard, surveys the beach with owner Laurie Brajkovich, as dozens of dogs and their owners compete. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A dog wearing blue sunglasses, a floral cap, and a lei around its neck is on a sandy beach. The dog also has a blue shirt on and is attached to a leash.
Tsunami Tsuki nervously eyes the waves ahead of her heat in the canine surfing contest. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

As evidenced by the crowdfunding campaign, the event is a fan-favorite spectacle, featuring adorable four-legged contestants who ride the waves — with or without their human companions — in all kinds of flashy get-ups.

Dogs compete in various heats depending on size and are judged based on style, skill and literal stick-to-it-iveness, as in how long the four-legged contestants can hang on to the board.

The event brought novices and veterans alike, including dog-surfing superstar Derby California, a blue-mohawked contestant who’s garnered enough of a following to host a meet-and-greet at the championship each year.

Some of the contestants flew not just from out of town, but out of the country to make it.

A decade of training and a 10-hour flight from Japan preceded Coda’s foray into the waves on Saturday, where the English Cocker Spaniel greeted other dogs as they finished their rounds in the contest in what looked like a show of surf-dog solidarity.

A smiling woman in a turquoise wetsuit stands on a crowded beach, next to a dog in a blue outfit on a surfboard with an orange front, facing the camera.
Coda traveled all the way from Japan with human companion Satomi Asano, right, to make it to the Pacific surfing contest. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A crowd gathers on the beach watching dogs in life jackets surfing waves with their human companions in shallow water, with more surfers in the background.
A crowd gathers on the beach watching dogs in life jackets surfing waves with their human companions in shallow water, with more surfers in the background.
Dozens of dogs and their owners soaked in the majestic coastal scenery at the charity competition. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A small dog is being held up by a person. The dog is wearing green goggles and a matching green outfit with a dinosaur theme, complete with a tail.
A canine competitor shows off his fierce-looking reptilian costume. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A person in a wetsuit helps a dog, wearing a life jacket, jump onto a surfboard in the waves.
A person in a wetsuit helps a dog, wearing a life jacket, jump onto a surfboard in the waves.
Tsunami Tsuki, a red golden retriever from San Diego, leaps off the board after apparently having second thoughts about competing. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A woman in a denim jacket uses binoculars at a crowded beach event, surrounded by people and dogs. She has a white and blue tote bag and stands on a wet sandy shore.
Despite being “more of a cat person,” Katie Natwick brought out her “special event binoculars” to watch dozens of dogs ride the waves. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Guadalupe Albuquerque, a perennial spectator since hearing about the event a few years ago from someone at a local dog park, soaked up the scenery this weekend with her canine companions Quinze and Fuca.

“It’s always nice to see so many other types of dogs,” she said with a smile. “I’m a big fan of the rescues and you see all types of rescues here.”

The competition and majestic ocean views are a bonus.

“It’s just, like, it’s fun,” Albuquerque added. “You see a lot of people, and the dogs are really well-behaved, and it’s just another way of being connected with nature.”

Despite being “more of a cat person,” San Mateo resident Katie Natwick, whose husband’s family hails from Pacifica, brought her “special event binoculars” to watch dozens of dogs ride the waves.

“I finally put it on my calendar and made sure I was here,” she said. “It’s really worth it.”

A girl is holding a cat tightly, smiling at the camera, while a group of people behind her are watching and taking photos on a foggy beach.
A girl is holding a cat tightly, smiling at the camera, while a group of people behind her are watching and taking photos on a foggy beach.
Kiki the Adventure Cat, an aspiring social media influencer, shares an embrace with Maiya Ortiz, 11, of Milbrae. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A fluffy dog is on the beach, wearing a red cap, mirrored sunglasses, and a red bandana with &quot;lifeguard&quot; printed on it, sitting on a patterned beach towel.
Waffles stands guard as fellow canines catch some waves. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man and two dogs, all wearing matching Hawaiian shirts, sit at a surf dog booth. One dog also wears sunglasses, while someone interacts with the smaller dog.
A man and two dogs, all wearing matching Hawaiian shirts, sit at a surf dog booth. One dog also wears sunglasses, while someone interacts with the smaller dog.
Derby California and his human don matching Hawaiian shirts while greeting fans at Linda Mar Beach. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A smiling woman with pink hair and a blue hat holds a small dog wearing a matching blue Hawaiian shirt. The woman also wears a blue Hawaiian shirt and sunglasses.
Kassie Vonhaus cuddles Jabez, a 14-year-old rescue Miniature Pinscher sporting a bright tropical shirt and iced-out chain. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man in a wetsuit holding a surfboard stands on a beach, surrounded by smiling onlookers behind a fence. Two dogs in life jackets are also in the scene.
A man in a wetsuit holding a surfboard stands on a beach, surrounded by smiling onlookers behind a fence. Two dogs in life jackets are also in the scene.
Visiting from Japan, English Cocker Spaniel Coda greets dogs as they finish their heat. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A sandy beach with the lower half of a dog wearing a blue shirt that says &quot;SURF SUMMER&quot;; its tail is in the center, and legs are spread apart.
Kaia, a 4-and-a-half-year-old lab, stays warm in a surf-themed shirt. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard
A man and woman kneel on the beach, holding two Dalmatians dressed in pink and blue hoodies. The beach appears crowded with people and tents in the background.
A man and woman kneel on the beach, holding two Dalmatians dressed in pink and blue hoodies. The beach appears crowded with people and tents in the background.
Dalmatians Bailey and Bentley pose with owners Joanne and Scott Owen, before Bailey heat. | Source: Camille Cohen for The Standard

Filed Under

Bay AreaDogsLifePacificaSurfing