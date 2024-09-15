Two years into her digital side hustle, Natalie Marshall had one of the most surreal experiences of her life: An HR company flew her to Kansas City to film a series of commercials on a set that fully replicated her Nob Hill bedroom, down to the specific Ikea lampshade.

But the elaborate getup wasn’t technically for Marshall. Instead, it was built for her social media persona, Corporate Natalie, which she’s parlayed into a six-figure annual business, according The Standard’s estimates.

“I was emotional,” she recalls. “I was like, ‘What’s happening? Is this real life?’”

The 27-year-old has encountered many such pinch-me moments since she started posting TikTok videos during 2020’s pandemic lockdowns, many poking fun at work-from-home culture or the clichés of the corporate slog. She had plenty of fodder from her daily life as a Deloitte consultant, from trying to block her unmade bed from a Zoom call to the typical barrage of business lingo in a meeting.

In a matter of weeks, her account ticked up to 10,000 followers, then 25,000, then 50,000. When she got an email from Dell, she initially assumed it was a phishing attempt. Her parents, who live in Menlo Park where she grew up, had to push her to respond.

Turns out, it wasn’t a scam. She’d long considered influencers to be “kind of cringe,” but realized then that her social media side project could mean real money: “This wasn’t Sugar Bear Hair Gummies, like I’d seen all the influencers I’d followed doing,” she said. “This was a real B2B company. So that was the moment I really decided to go for it.”