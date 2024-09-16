The McCaffrey void, Shanahan’s kryptonite, and more 49ers Week 2 conclusions

Kyle Shanahan tipped his hand early in this game — and this is a coach whose entire offensive ethos is based on keeping the opponent off-balance from the first snap and then 40 or 50 more times after that. He showed his cards early Sunday, by calling Brock Purdy passes on seven of the 49ers’ first eight plays against the aggressive Minnesota defense. He went away from all normal Shanahan inclinations to run it and keep running it, even after Jordan Mason gashed the New York Jets for 147 yards last Monday.

And it didn’t work, at least not to start.



You could say that maybe Shanahan flinched a little going up against Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores’ attacking style. I’ll describe it in a more pragmatic way: Shanahan didn’t have Christian McCaffrey to deploy against Flores, and that changed everything. Or it made Shanahan change everything.



The 49ers still ended up running 25 times, compared to 28 passes. For most teams, that’s a lot of running. But for the 49ers, especially in the empty possessions to start the game on Sunday, it was a tell. An accidental declaration from the only team that ran it more than 50 percent of the time last season.



Simply put, the 49ers are one kind of offense (and team) when they’ve got McCaffrey healthy and on the field, and they are another kind when he’s out, as he was Sunday and will be for at least the next three weeks after he was placed on injured reserve for his sore Achilles and calf on Saturday.



The 49ers can certainly win games without McCaffrey, as they did against the Jets and might do several more times over the next few weeks, starting with Sunday’s game in SoFi Stadium against the banged up, 0-2 Rams. They’ve got more than enough talent to do this. But the 49ers play differently without No. 23 running the outside zone or flaring out of the backfield, taking two defenders with him. They challenge defenses differently. They think differently.



“There’s things we can’t do without Christian,” tight end George Kittle said after the game.