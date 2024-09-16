Skip to main content
Photos: The South Bay goes medieval, no apps or AI necessary

Three women dressed in colorful, Renaissance-style outfits are joyfully biting into large turkey legs at an outdoor festival.
Medieval maidens chow down on turkey legs at the Northern California Renaissance Faire. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
By Emily Steinberger

For the next six weekends, a stretch of scrubby, unincorporated land in Santa Clara County is home to the Northern California Renaissance Faire, a faux-historical anglicized extravaganza that sources the “best bits” of 16th-century British culture.

The faux village, dubbed Willington, has a $35 entrance fee. Queen Elizabeth I reigns over the village, home to knights, constables, merchants, and fools.

Many visitors wear elaborate garb, including feathers, capes, corsetry, and petticoats. The crown jewel of the Ren Faire is the joust, where knights in shining armor gallop toward each other, lances at the ready, while the crowd cheers them on.

On Sunday, restaurant software startup worker Stephanie Cervantez donned a purple peasant shirt and corset top and headed to Casa de Fruta, halfway between Gilroy and Hollister, to merrymake in the medieval wonderland for her first-ever Ren Faire.

“People will interact with you. … It’s the friendliest, most accepting environment you could go to,” Cervantez said.

Benita Benitez of Benitez Jewelers has been a vendor at Ren Faire for the past 35 years. She told The Standard it’s always a great way to build community.

No matter your reason for attending, whether it be to find a community or to gnaw on a turkey leg bigger than your head, you’re in for a good time. Asia Reyna, a second-year fairgoer from Modesto, said the sheer fun of it all keeps her coming back.

“That’s the great thing about Ren Faire,” she said. “I always seem to be wrapped up in shenanigans.”

Diana Heavenborn, a content designer for Meta, wore pirate garb to the 2024 Ren Faire. “Every year, we just like to adventure around the shops and find new things,” she said; she’s attended since 2017. “In our minds, we’re always leveling up with more loot.” This year, Heavenborn purchased a decorative pistol for her costume.

See photos from the opening weekend of this year’s Nor Cal Ren Faire below:

A woman in a lavish red gown and crown speaks animatedly, while another in a historical costume bends over near a wooden chair, against a decorated wall backdrop.
The Queen's royal reception in the fictional village of Willington is a corset-filled affair. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A bearded man in ornate armor and a decorative hat gazes intently while holding a staff, featuring a detailed pattern and medals on his costume.
Ren Faire attendees share their best Blue Steel at this year's event. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
The individual is wearing a skeleton-themed costume with a stitched white skull mask and adjusting their hair. They also have green ear plugs and multiple necklaces.
A Danse Macabre member masks up for a Ren Faire appearance by the musical performance troupe. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A cheering crowd in costumes, including a person with horn headgear raising a fist enthusiastically, others wear crowns, glasses, and various themed outfits.
The jousting tournament is the crown jewel of the event. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
An armored knight on a black-and-white horse holds a lance, set against a backdrop of trees and a partly cloudy sky.
Armored up, a Ren Faire jouster prepares to knock off some knights. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
The image shows a close-up of a person's hands folded together, adorned with several rings featuring turquoise stones and intricate designs, and a bracelet with a dark red gem.
Benita Benitez shows off her ring bling, sourced from her store, Benitez Jewelers. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A man with a red beard grins widely while holding colorful, shiny leather straps, including pink and rainbow ones, against his head and shoulders.
Win Wallace, owner of Krakenwhip, brings the Oakland-based leather company’s unique wares to Renaissance festivals and other events across the country. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
A woman in a vibrant, leafy costume with antlers and face paint participates in a rustic, possibly fantasy-themed event with hay and other similarly dressed individuals.
Ren Faire elf Emiko Shirakawa tries for a high score at the throwing star booth. | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard

