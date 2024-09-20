“Just going out there and pretty much helping us win,” Kuminga said when asked how he’s thinking about this season. “Me, personally, just showing how much I improved on so many things. And just looking forward to having a great season. Now that I’m used to it, now that I know what it is, now that I know what it takes to be one of the best, I mean, I went through the summer, worked hard, and I know what I’m going to bring to the table. I’m just looking forward to a new season.”



What if he doesn’t break into the starting lineup, though?



“I’m not thinking about that right now,” he said. “But I’m working toward it. The goal is me being a full starter. So I’m not even worried about what’s going to happen, because I know how much work I’ve put in. And I know once I step on that floor, things are going to change.”



Coach Steve Kerr has a clear explanation about what he needs to see from Kuminga to consider him as a full-time starter. Kerr wants Kuminga to be a better decision-maker on offense, to play faster, and to shoot the 3-pointer more reliably than his 32.1% last season.



More simply, with Draymond Green locked into the power-forward spot and other candidates ready to get minutes there, Kerr wants Kuminga to be a true small forward.



“I’ve always been a small forward, my whole life,” Kuminga said. “And I don’t have a position at this point, because I feel like … when I go back in the summer, I work on everything. Because I’m a small forward, but I could play any position, so I never just define myself as small forward.”



So he’ll shoot the 3 better this season?



“I’m definitely confident,” Kuminga said. “And I just can’t wait to go out there and show people what I’ve been working on and stuff. I mean, it’s always my thing to just work on certain things and get better. And I feel like shooting 3s, I’ve gotten so much better shooting.”



Even if Kerr isn’t convinced that Kuminga can play large minutes at small forward, Kuminga can get into the starting lineup alongside Draymond and Wiggins — if the coach commits to a small lineup that moves Draymond into the center spot ahead of Trayce Jackson-Davis or Kevon Looney. Kuminga and Wiggins were awful in tandem for stretches last season, but later, when Kerr played all three together, things started to click.



“Draymond’s always going to be Draymond,” Kuminga said. “I could play with Draymond. I could play with anybody. So I don’t see anybody being in my way, because I feel like we could all be on the floor at the same time.”



As long as he doesn’t project into a clear full-time role, Kuminga probably won’t land the mega deal from the Warriors he is almost certainly expecting as a former first-round pick heading into his fourth season. Franz Wagner, picked eighth, one slot behind Kuminga in the 2021 draft, recently signed a five-year, $224 million deal with Orlando. Scottie Barnes, picked three slots ahead of Kuminga, signed the same max deal. It’s hard to imagine that Kuminga would sign anything significantly lower. So what happens if there’s no deal by the Oct. 31 deadline, and he’s set to hit restricted free agency next summer?

