For the past 22 years, on the last Friday of every month, Il Pirata, located at the base of Potrero Hill, turns from your average neighborhood sports bar into a sweat box. Every slice of humanity you can think of squeezes onto its tiny, checkered floor to dance salsa. Rags hang out of back pockets for wiping brows. By midnight, the door to the street is flung open for air. By 1 a.m., dancing people have spilled onto the sidewalk.

Rather than New York-style salsa (often called “linear,” because you dance in a line versus a circular pattern), the crowd here dances the earthier salsa Cubana, also known as “casino.” The DJs spin timba, a music style that originated in Cuba in the ’80s, combining everything from son and rumba to funk and Afro-Cuban rhythms.



The crowd leans Latin, with a heavy Cuban contingency, but it’s more apt to be described as pan-San Franciscan. Converse and jeans are seen more than heels and dresses. Who leads and who follows is less about gender and more about joy. A rueda circle dance might spontaneously break out. There is grinding, of course, but it is generally less a pick-up scene than a bunch of well-behaved salsa fanatics.