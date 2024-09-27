Glass falls from Transamerica Pyramid ‘like meteor strikes’

Broken glass fell from the Transamerica Pyramid and narrowly missed a group of people on the street outside the skyscraper Thursday night, according to a witness who said he just avoided injury.

More than 20 pieces of glass — the “size of business cards” — smashed as they hit the ground “like meteor strikes” around 6:45 p.m., according to Sean, a 25-year-old tech developer who declined to give his full name after witnessing the incident on the Washington Street side of the tower.

“These things were falling fast. It felt like they were coming from a higher floor,” said Sean, adding that the noise reminded him of icicles cracking in Canada, where he’s from.

“This was loud, really loud. I look up, and glass was literally falling from the top of the pyramid,” he told The Standard by phone Friday.