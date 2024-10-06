A heatwave that’s breaking temperature records throughout the Bay Area made for literally the hottest game ever played at Levi’s Stadium with Sunday’s contest between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

Temperatures at the Santa Clara arena went from 95 degrees at kickoff to 99 degrees by halftime, according to the National Weather Service. Before this weekend, the hottest regular-season game at Levi’s Stadium took place on Oct. 3, 2021, when the 49ers played against the Seattle Seahawks in 88-degree heat.

As punishing as the heat may have felt for the Niners — whose request to swap out gold pants for white was denied by NFL — it may have come as a reprieve for the team they were up against.