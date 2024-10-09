49ers vs. Seahawks: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

One silver lining to the 49ers’ surprising collapse against the Cardinals last Sunday? We actually hit on some of our predictions last week! Not that that will soothe the nerves of any anxious 49ers fans. But maybe the following predictions will. Here’s another round ahead of the 49ers’ Thursday night showdown against the Seattle Seahawks.
Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
Once again, this is essentially a prediction of whether or not Purdy will throw an interception. And head coach Mike Macdonald, who calls Seattle’s defense, was the coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens’ unit that intercepted Purdy four times last season. But messy deflections were a part of that count and this Seattle defense, decimated by injuries, has been terrible over the past two weeks. In that regard, the short week is good news for Purdy and the 49ers offense.
Kawakami: UNDER
Purdy’s at 95.3 for the season so far, with two games over the 100 mark and three games under, including last week’s 62.1 clunker. He’s been at his best in the two road games (still both losses), but I think a night game in Lumen Field without Christian McCaffrey might not be set up for a big Purdy performance.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: BRANDON AIYUK
Remember Purdy’s perfect touchdown connection to Aiyuk on the post to seal the Thanksgiving night game in 2023? The star receiver finally produced at pre-contract levels last week and general manager John Lynch, speaking on KNBR, thinks more of that is coming. “I think there’s a lot more in the tank, and I think Brandon would be the first one to tell you that,” Lynch said.
Kawakami: DEEBO SAMUEL
I hit with Aiyuk last week and now it feels like a big Deebo moment. If the 49ers are going to be close in this game, it feels like they’ll need two or three big plays from their ultimate gotta-do-something player.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: NICK BOSA
Seattle ranks No. 30 in both ESPN metrics for the offensive line — pass-block rate and run-block win rate. Bosa has consistently feasted with huge pressure counts against this Seahawks’ weakness. He should have more opportunities against Seattle quarterback Geno Smith, who’s thrown more than any QB in the league.
Kawakami: FRED WARNER
Another week with some health questions for the 49ers’ middle linebacker, but if anybody can conjure a couple of game-turning plays on a wobbly ankle after a short week of rest, it’s Warner.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: MALIK MUSTAPHA
This is a huge opportunity for the rookie safety, who will start in place of the injured Talanoa Hufanga. Mustapha hasn’t been perfect — he’s missed some tackles — but his early play has been promising. Seattle’s pass-happy nature can give Mustapha a chance to truly shine.
Kawakami: DEE WINTERS
I was way off with my Renardo Green pick last week. I’ll go with a different young defensive player this week — just because this feels like a game where one tipped ball or forced fumble could change everything. The 49ers could use Winters’ athleticism on the field. Maybe he’ll run into a big play.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 30, Seahawks 24
When it comes to overcoming shaky starts, the 49ers have earned the benefit of the doubt over the past few seasons. And on paper, they’re still better than Seattle in just about every facet of the game. But if the 49ers also squander this opportunity, that benefit of the doubt will have expired. Their backs are up against the wall. Let’s gauge the response to that.
Kawakami: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24
This is a gut-test game for the 49ers, who have been very good in tough situations in the Shanahan era. But I can’t pick them to win this without McCaffrey and with obvious kicking questions (of course this will probably come down to a last-minute field-goal try). A victory could turn the season around. I wouldn’t rule it out. But I’ll guess that the 49ers fall just short.