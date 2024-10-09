49ers vs. Seahawks: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: 49ers 30, Seahawks 24

When it comes to overcoming shaky starts, the 49ers have earned the benefit of the doubt over the past few seasons. And on paper, they’re still better than Seattle in just about every facet of the game. But if the 49ers also squander this opportunity, that benefit of the doubt will have expired. Their backs are up against the wall. Let’s gauge the response to that.



Kawakami: Seahawks 27, 49ers 24

This is a gut-test game for the 49ers, who have been very good in tough situations in the Shanahan era. But I can’t pick them to win this without McCaffrey and with obvious kicking questions (of course this will probably come down to a last-minute field-goal try). A victory could turn the season around. I wouldn’t rule it out. But I’ll guess that the 49ers fall just short.