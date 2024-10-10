One of the San Francisco Police Department’s most prolific traffic ticket writers is dead by suicide after acknowledging he systematically misrepresented the race of people he stopped. His actions sparked an investigation into whether he tainted data collected to address racial profiling. That investigation is ongoing despite his death.

From 2018 to 2021, Sgt. Rene Vig Nielsen reported that all but six of the 1,139 people he stopped were white, according to an analysis by The Standard.

The officer told city investigators that he could not determine a person’s race based solely on their appearance, saying he “will not be forced to determine someone’s race… even if it’s a direct order.” That was why he recorded the same race for every person he stopped, he said.

The officer “did irreparable harm to the integrity of SFPD’s [Racial and Identity Profiling Act] reporting,” police accountability investigators concluded in a June 2024 report, referring to state-mandated data collection showing the race of drivers in traffic stops. While the report does not name Nielsen, The Standard confirmed that he was the officer referenced in the document. The investigators concluded that Nielsen violated department policy, made false statements, and acted insubordinately.

“What he was doing, it’s tantamount to lying. Untruthful is untruthful whatever you call it,” said former San Francisco Police Officers Association president Tony Montoya. “It speaks to the character of the police officer. If you’re not being truthful in what’s really low-hanging fruit, what aren’t you willing to lie about?”