I test-drove the Tesla of the sea: A $260K wakeboard boat for tech titans

“We’re delivering better boats to people,” said Mitch Lee, the 35-year-old CEO and cofounder of Arc, who has raised a reported $137 million to bring his super-silent extreme aquatic vision to life. “We’re not trying to invent augmented reality or crypto. We have a compelling mission and a really fun product. Gas boats are so noxious and noisy; electrifying them just makes sense.”

The throttle was crisp, responding instantly as I weaved around stand-up paddleboarders and harbor seals. At low speed, it was eerily silent, with just a low vibration from the motor, though at full throttle, the wind and water drowned out the quiet.

On a gloriously sunny day, I took Silicon Valley’s latest status symbol, a 23-foot, $258,000 electric wakeboarding boat, for a spin across Sausalito’s Richardson Bay. At 30 mph, the boat sliced effortlessly through the water, leaving a trail of frothy white foam in its wake. And yes, I did doughnuts, just for the hell of it.

In 2021, the electric boat market was valued at $5.1 billion. When you couple that with the global wakeboarding market, which hit $1.64 billion in 2022, you start to see the synergy. (It doesn’t hurt that Mark Zuckerberg is a big wakeboarding stan .)

This is changing, said Lee, thanks to breakthroughs in electric car technology. “Money was flowing into Rivian and Fisker, and we took advantage of that electric automotive R&D,” he said.

It’s no secret that gas-powered boats are an environmental nightmare — pollutant levels in busy marinas can be up to 100 times higher than in boat-free waters. But there are reasons many electric boats aren’t silently sailing the seas; namely, battery limitations, lack of charging infrastructure, and the high cost of materials.

And the wealthy wakeboard market is real, and real excited. Lee would not reveal if Zuckerberg has placed an order, but one Friend of Zuck, former Facebook executive Dave Morin, is an investor who has extolled the joys of the Arc on the podcast he hosts with fellow FoZs, Jessica and Sam Lessin. His partner, Brit Morin of Brit + Co and Offline Ventures, also took the boat for a spin. “You can surf this crazy wave on it,” she said on the podcast. “It was insane.”

Lee touts the cost savings involved with electric boat ownership, given that you can recharge it for around $65, versus the $335 it costs to fuel a 67-gallon outboard tank with diesel at $5 a gallon. But if you’re dropping $300K on a boat, you’re likely not concerned with fuel costs.

Zuckerberg is exactly the type of customer Lee is targeting, being that no one — literally no one — needs a wakeboarding boat that runs upward of $300,000 once you include the cost of a charger, trailer, cover, and taxes.

The Arc Sport 15-seater boat is priced competitively for the luxury market and packed with tech touches. It features a retractable hardtop that doubles as wakeboard storage and three HD cameras strategically placed for capturing rides for social sharing and to analyze boarding prowess.

Hidden speakers pump out tunes, and the giant, Tesla-like touchscreen control panel gives real-time readings of boat speed and water depth and temperature, as well as a cruise control setting. Also like Tesla, Arc provides over-the-air software updates.

The absence of a gas engine means the wakeboarding experience is cleaner — no foul fumes in your face as you balance on the board. An intelligent ballast system, featuring “wake-shaping technology,” sculpts the ideal wake, letting riders adjust the height, width, and position of their wave. The boat even stores riders’ profiles, remembering their preferred settings.

An overnight charge via a Level 2 electric charger — commonly installed at residential buildings — provides four to six hours of juice. “People aren’t trying to go on road trips on boats,” Lee said. “That’s enough for most use cases.”