The city’s best pastry chefs are throwing an epic bake sale

Rich, who normally doesn’t involve her restaurant in political statements, said she feels so strongly about this cause that she’s willing to put Rich Table in the mix. Her donation? She’s selling devil’s food cake that she normally makes for her kids’ birthdays, though she’s adding white-chocolate frosting to give it a little twist. Will she inscribe it with a message along the line of past Cake for Choice offerings — say, “Cut cake, not rights” or “Sugar and spice and reproductive rights”?



“My chocolate handwriting skills are limited to ‘Happy birthday,’” the Louisiana native laughs. “Maybe I’ll buy some Mardi Gras babies and just stick them on there. Or better yet, maybe they make little uteruses.”