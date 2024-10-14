In the NBA, you win playoff rounds and championships with superstars, All-Stars, and high-leverage role players who are having the postseasons of their lives. I think the Warriors still have trace elements of all those things that pushed them to the 2022 title — and I know they still think that about themselves. But to set that all up, you’ve got to get through the regular-season marathon first. You’ve got to survive the January-February stretches when your best guys are tired or hurt or both, and when some of your second-line guys are faltering. You’ve got to fight through flat games and pile up enough victories to earn a top-tier playoff seeding. You’ve got to win some games with the full depth of your roster.

You definitely have to win a bunch of games like that when your two Hall of Famers — Stephen Curry and Draymond Green — are at the stage of their careers when they shouldn’t be carrying every bit of the load through the dog days.



The main thing I’ve concluded through the Warriors’ 4-0 preseason so far is that, yes, they’re built to steal some wins even when the top guys are out or not at their best. This isn’t quite a repeat of the famous “Strength in Numbers” roster that lifted them to the 2015 championship, then the 73-win season that followed. That Warriors team was filled with legends doing legendary things, of course. This roster is older at the top, younger in the middle, and decidedly less soaring. But it’s still very interesting. And also quite deep.



The Warriors managed to win 46 games last season despite going 10-11 during Draymond’s two suspensions and 3-5 in the games Curry missed. That was only good enough for the 10th seed and a play-in wipeout against the Kings — and the Western Conference is only getting better. It might take 49 or 50 wins to get out of the play-in tournament this season. You could need 52 to 54 wins to get home-court advantage in the first round.



How do the Warriors grab four or five more wins this season while keeping Curry and Draymond as fresh as possible for whatever they can conjure in April and May? We saw a version of this for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Pistons, when Curry, Draymond, and Andrew Wiggins were all out, but the Warriors put out a representative starting lineup and still had the depth to use Buddy Hield, Kevon Looney, Gary Payton II, and Kyle Anderson as their first substitutes. And then that second-unit group immediately went on a 17-2 run.



The Warriors are legitimately 12 deep. If Lindy Waters III continues to shoot like this (he’s 11 of 19 from the 3-point arc so far in the preseason), the Warriors could be 13 deep. That’s too many guys to play in a sensible rotation. But it gives Steve Kerr the ability to stave off a bad losing streak if and when Draymond, Curry, Wiggins, or any other important player misses a chunk of time this season.



“With our older guys and the guys getting heavy minutes, just not having a letdown when 10, 11, and 12 [are] coming in, be able to fill in the minutes and just being able to rely on each other,” Kyle Anderson said Sunday night. “That should help us throughout the long season.”