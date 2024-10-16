“I live in the Castro and work in mid-Market; basically, every day it’s a battle to survive just crossing the street (and no, I don’t jaywalk). It feels like drivers have become much more reckless. How will you make our streets safe?“

Can the city’s chaotic streets — and political conversation around transit — be fixed? As part of our “Ask the candidates” series, we collected questions from readers about the most pressing issues and presented them to the candidates. We’re publishing the responses leading up to Election Day.

And then there are the politics of it all — the constant pedestrian-bicyclist-car-transit battle, a never-ending headache for elected officials.

San Francisco’s busy streets run amok, with motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians all trying to outmaneuver one another. It’s a dangerous situation with dire consequences: The city has recorded hundreds of traffic deaths over the past decade.

London Breed

The mayor said this year that streets need a “complete overhaul” after the failure of Vision Zero, a decade-long, multimillion-dollar City Hall plan to eliminate traffic deaths.

In her questionnaire for The Standard, Breed said she has advocated for speed cameras across the city and pushed for lowering speed limits. She has also advocated for pedestrian- and bike-friendly spaces, including devoted bike lanes, slow streets, and car-free roads like JFK Promenade.

The city’s infrastructure was “redesigned in the middle part of the last century to prioritize cars at the expense of pedestrians and bicyclists,” Breed wrote, and modernizing it will “take time” and “political will.”