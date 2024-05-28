Muni boss on the hot seat as San Francisco mayor’s race heats up

Merchant associations in multiple San Francisco neighborhoods say new bus and bike lanes that eliminated street parking are killing their businesses. Community organizers across the city have accused Tumlin of kowtowing to Big Bicycle while disregarding the concerns of seniors and people with disabilities. Autonomous vehicle boosters like Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan are plugging a petition that calls for Tumlin to resign or be fired. And no fewer than two candidates for mayor said they would can the transportation chief if they win in November.

Jeffrey Tumlin frequently talks about making San Francisco’s streets more “joyful,” which may sound pollyannaish for a transportation director who has people calling for his head while his agency careens toward a quarter-billion-dollar budget deficit.

Jeffrey Tumlin, the worthless bureaucrat who is in charge of SF MTA, doesn’t believe we should have self driving cars. Decels want to prevent technology from ever existing. We come from around the world to create this here in San Francisco. He is wrong and must be fired. pic.twitter.com/l4H72wjkh8

“The Chinatown community of 17,000 residents and hundreds of small businesses requires all forms of transportation,” Ho said. “Muni’s anti-car agenda is not congruent with the cultural needs of Chinatown, which include many health care services such as a hospital, eastern and western medicine doctor’s clinics, and food and produce stops that aren’t on Instacart.”

Lily Ho, president of the Delta Chinatown Initiative and a newly elected member of the local Democratic Party, said that Tumlin’s agency hasn’t shown a real interest in gathering community input before pushing forward on projects that have hampered the post-pandemic recovery of small businesses.

Almost five years after taking the job as the head of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency, Tumlin is hardly sparking joy.

“We represent the entire Mission District, and we were pretty caught off guard by the execution and rollout of Valencia Street,” he said. “I wish I could say it’s joyful, but it’s not. It looks like total shit.”

Few projects under Tumlin’s watch have been more controversial than the center bike lane on Valencia Street in the Mission. One business owner who’s seen revenue plummet announced a 30-day hunger strike in response to the funky thoroughfare, and an online petition launched by the Valencia Association of Merchants, Artists, Neighbors and Organizations—aka VAMANOS—called on Mayor London Breed and the SFMTA board to terminate Tumlin. The petition had almost 900 signatures as of Friday.

“Much of the city’s water and sewer infrastructure is past the end of its useful life,” Tumlin said. “It is far less disruptive to upgrade and modernize that infrastructure than to let it fail completely—to the point where you can’t flush a toilet anymore.”

The nature of Tumlin's portfolio all but ensures that he'll take the blame when construction nightmares like the one on Taraval Street bring traffic—and business—to a standstill. He says he should be judged in the context of the problems he inherited.

Tumlin’s contract expires at the end of this year, and while he seems relatively zen about his job security—“I serve at the pleasure of the SFMTA board,” he said—he counters criticism with a firm conviction that he’s making streets safer and, yes, more “joyful” while confronting climate change, the housing crisis and a bleak fiscal forecast. SFMTA has a projected $240 million deficit starting in 2026 while the city has massive infrastructure projects looming.

Even some of Tumlin’s biggest defenders seem to be tepid in their praise.

Albert Chow, president of the merchant group People of Parkside Sunset, said that Tumlin may not be perfect, but he’s an upgrade from his predecessor, Ed Reiskin.

“I hear the winds blowing in a negative direction, but I think that’s going to happen with anyone who takes that chair,” Chow said, adding that Tumlin has spent time meeting with local businesses to hear their concerns. “He’s been a lot better than Ed Reiskin ever was.”

Tumlin has been accused of playing favorites in the way his department crafts contract language and awards bids. The city’s Open Book portal shows that San Francisco Bicycle Coalition entities have been awarded grants that could be worth more than $9.5 million since just May 2023. The group became a target for social media howling this month after it made the sole bid to receive a $1.5 million contract to teach people how to ride bikes and scooters.

Christopher White, interim executive director of the Bicycle Coalition, said his organization doesn’t always agree with Tumlin and “change can be difficult and uncomfortable,” but there is no reason for the SFMTA boss to be removed.

Tumlin said his efforts are the only way San Francisco will meet its Housing Element, which requires 82,000 new units of housing to be built in the city by 2031.