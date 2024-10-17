It’s part game prep and part team-wide therapy session for the 49ers this week. It’s made them wince. Let’s see if it makes them stronger and better. Let’s see if it produces a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs for the first time in the Kyle Shanahan era, after four grievous losses.



Simply put, the 49ers know they won’t beat the Chiefs on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium — and get fractional consolation for two Super Bowl losses, including February in overtime — if they don’t look back and learn from the stomach-punching losses they’ve taken from Patrick Mahomes & Co.



“I think everyone understands that we’ve lost two Super Bowls to them,” Shanahan said before Wednesday’s practice. “So that can give a little post-traumatic stress when you turn on the tape. I think that’s human nature.



“But you’ve gotta make sure you don’t get caught up in that. This game has nothing to do with past games. That was last year.”



Sunday’s game, of course, is just another moment in a long regular season. The 49ers have fought back to a 3-3 record and first place in the NFC West, while the Chiefs are 5-0, ahead of everybody in the AFC, and coming off a bye week. This inter-conference game likely won’t be all that important for playoff positioning in January and won’t mean much once the playoffs start in January.



But by the look in the 49ers’ eyes Wednesday in the locker room and on the practice field, I can guarantee they will be crestfallen if they can’t find a way to end this losing streak to the Chiefs on Sunday. It won’t be the same as losing a Super Bowl, naturally, but it would increase doubts about their ability to ever get past Kansas City.



I imagine many of those doubts would be centered in 49ers headquarters.



“It’s definitely a little emotional,” Nick Bosa said. “But at this point, it’s just a game. We’re just looking at the tape, trying to learn from it. A lot of similarities from last year. A few new guys, but a really good defense and an offense that obviously has [Mahomes] back there. Always dangerous.”



As Shanahan and Bosa noted, this game isn’t about the past. It’s not about the leads the 49ers held then surrendered to Mahomes in both Super Bowls. Not about the blowout at Levi’s in the 2022 regular season. And not about the 2018 early-season loss in Arrowhead Stadium that included Jimmy Garoppolo’s ACL tear.



But that recent history casts a shadow on the 49ers’ present and future and sets up some leading questions leading into Sunday’s game. Starting with …