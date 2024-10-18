James Decker got a nasty surprise after returning from a trip out of town — a new property tax bill after 12 years of owning his Haight Street condo.

A letter from the city politely informed him that he must pay an extra $171.34 in property taxes. According to public records, he already pays $12,500 annually.

Decker is just one of 5,640 apartment and condo owners the city notified this month of the new charge.