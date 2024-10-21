Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers got the worst news possible regarding the receiver’s injured knee on Monday. The star receiver, who signed a contract worth up to $30 million annually less than two months ago, not only tore his ACL but also his MCL — and suffered possibly even more damage in the knee — during Sunday’s 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injury ends Aiyuk’s season. The 49ers had feared an ACL tear after the game but needed Monday’s MRI to confirm that damage. It’s far too early for a timeline on Aiyuk’s potential return — the start of the 2025 season is just over 10 months away — but the existence of damage beyond the ACL might complicate matters.