With Brat summer behind us and pumpkin-spice season in full swing, it’s time to look ahead to the next yearly marathon: holiday party season. And yes — even thought it’s not even Halloween yet, you need to book that party now. There are only so many spots in San Francisco that can host a stylish party, and venue calendars are filling up fast, so don’t get caught flat-footed. Here are 15 private dining rooms to reserve right now, optimized for every party size and budget.
For something a little intimate
Anomaly SF
Chef Mike Lanham’s fine-dining restaurant offers relatively affordable 11-course tasting menus ($149) that apply modernist techniques to seasonal ingredients, often with a Southern twist — a nod to his roots. The handsome, shoebox-size restaurant can accommodate most dining preferences — whether plant-based, gluten-free, or allergy-minded — and the semi-private dining room seats up to 14. Booking requests can be submitted online.
Celentano Room at Che Fico
Che Fico’s Celentano Room, which seats up to 16 for dinner, blends stylish, dramatic chandeliers with industrial touches like exposed concrete. Menus range from $95 to $125 per person for a selection of antipasti, pizzas, pasta, and desserts; hosts can opt for add-ons such as a welcome glass of bubbles or take-home treats, including a chocolate bar and jar of Che Fico Chile Bomba. Food and beverage minimums range from $2,400 to 2,800. Inquiries can be made online.
Dalida
The private dining room at Dalida, the Michelin-recognized Eastern Mediterranean restaurant from chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz, brings the outdoors in, with hand-painted floral wallpaper surrounding a long wooden table. With room for 16 seated or up to 25 for a standing event, the space has a food and beverage minimum of $1,350 for day and $2,200 for night. Menus range from $80 to $125 per person. Email events@dalidasf.com to book the private dining room, chef’s counter, or front patio.
For seriously impressing the boss
Holbrook House
This FiDi bar just off Market Street might be the swankiest downtown destination for a morning coffee or after-work martini. Pricing for the stunning venue’s event spaces — which range from a side banquet room that can accommodate seven to 10 guests ($700 minimum) to the full Conservatory, which has space for more than 2,000 — can be viewed online. Menus can be customized, but options range from a prix-fixe lunch at $50 per person to a chilled seafood bar and luxurious dishes like duck-fat hash browns with caviar and roasted beef loin.
Salesian Room at Original Joe’s
It doesn’t get more classic San Francisco than Original Joe’s, the North Beach Italian-American restaurant that’s been holding it down for generations. The tufted, green vinyl walls and vintage “Joe’s” sign in the Salesian Room make a swanky, photo-worthy backdrop for a seated dinner (for up to 22) or standing reception (40). Pricing and menu options vary depending on demand, occasion, and season. Inquiries can be submitted online.
The Vault Garden
Come December, the Vault Garden turns into a winter wonderland of tinsel and lights, with a view of the Christmas tree at 555 California St. The tented outdoor restaurant just off the building’s main plaza caters to the FiDi crowd with event menus featuring burgers, prime rib, salmon, and shrimp cocktail. The Vault Garden can accommodate groups as small as 16 or as large as 70, with various semi-private spaces available. Menus (seated dinners, standing receptions, or brunch), floor plans, and pricing can be viewed online.
Modernism West Gallery at Foreign Cinema
This art gallery/event venue, which is unlike any other in the city, can accommodate up to 100 for standing events or 60 for a seated dinner. With 18-foot ceilings, skylights, top-of-the-line sound and audiovisual systems, and a display of rotating art, the 1,100-square-foot space is a dramatic backdrop for a meal, which will feature a custom menu of globally inspired cuisine from the Foreign Cinema team. To book, contact events director Janine Jacobson by email or at 415-648-7600, ext. 2.
For partying within a budget
Bar Sprezzatura
This swanky, atrium-like bar and restaurant brings a taste of coastal Italy to the heart of the Financial District, with luxurious, velvet-wrapped booths and shiny brass accents. There’s no fee to reserve the full dining room or the heated patio or bar, though food and beverage minimums will apply. Menu options start as low as $30 per person for charcuterie and cheeses and go up to $69 per person for a three-course, family-style dinner of pasta, sole in olive tapenade, and wagyu steak. Beverage packages are also available. Event inquiries can be made online.
El Lopo
This Polk Street bar and restaurant, which specializes in Spanish wines, sherry, and tapas, charges no room fee, though food and beverage minimums apply for event bookings. The dark, rustic space can accommodate up to 50 for a seated event or 65 for a standing reception. Menus range from $50 per person for a selection of snacks and two drinks to $95 per person for a full dinner, with beverages available à la carte. Event inquiries can be made online.
Early to Rise
This sunny NoPa brunch spot hosts groups as small as eight for breakfast and brunch events. The $45 per person Family Style meal includes fresh-baked bagels and schmear, a choice of savory entree, and either French toast or pancakes. The Early Bird menu, available for weekday events before 9:30 a.m., includes house-made doughnuts or eggs and a selection of breakfast meats. Large-format bloody marys, greyhounds, and mimosas are available exclusively for event bookings, and coffee is complimentary. For bookings, visit the restaurant’s website.
Bar Nonnina
It doesn’t get more cozy than Bar Nonnina, the hidden cocktail den inside Fiorella’s Sunset outpost. The pint-size space goes all in on vibes, with dark velvet curtains, a dramatic black marble bar, a fireplace, and whimsical cocktails like Lambrusco slushies over shaved-to-order ice. With room for up to 15, the bar offers food menus ranging from $15 to $38 per person; cocktails are available à la carte. For a half night (5-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-10 p.m.) there’s a $750 food and beverage minimum; a full night (5-10 p.m.) comes with a $1,500 minimum. Bookings are available via Tock.
Barebottle Brewing
The Bernal Heights taproom is both kid- and dog-friendly, with options for parties as small as 10 and as large as 200. A picnic table with space for up to 10 costs just $30 to reserve for two hours, while the indoor private lounge, which accommodates 50, costs $300. Rental fees do not include food and beverages. Barebottle pours dozens of beers and hard kombucha on tap, while rotating trucks provide something to nosh on, though customers can also bring in food. Group reservations and event inquiries can be made online.
For a beyond-bougie blowout
Kimono Room at Nisei
Michelin-starred Nisei has a sleek, private dining room with a large skylight. Decorated with modern art and a kimono that once belonged to chef David Yoshimura’s mother, the space can accommodate eight to 20 for a seated dinner. The restaurant, which specializes in elegant Japanese cuisine, offers two tasting-menu options: 10 courses ($345) or seven courses ($225), with wine pairings available for both. A $1,000 room fee is required on Friday and Saturday nights. Email events@restaurantnisei.com to book.
The Bear Cave at Lazy Bear
Every night feels like a special occasion at two-Michelin-starred Lazy Bear, but for a truly unforgettable evening, reserve the wine cellar, known as the Bear Cave. The fully finished private room can accommodate up to 16 for a seated dinner or 20 for a standing event. Food and beverage minimums start at $7,000. Menus, which can be customized, range from multi-course tastings to a selection of canapes, with cocktails, beer, and, of course, wine. Email events@lazybearsf.com to book.
South terrace at Cavaña
Your guests — up to 75 of them — are sure to be wowed by the views of the city from the south terrace at Cavaña, the Central and South American-inspired restaurant and bar in Mission Bay. A $10,000 food and beverage minimum applies to reserve the space, which comes with a private bar. Menu options start at $45 per person for light appetizers, such as ceviche and empanadas, and go up to $120 per person for a full meal. Beverage packages start at $70 per person for a two-hour event. For inquiries and more menu information, check the Cavaña website.