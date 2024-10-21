South terrace at Cavaña

Your guests — up to 75 of them — are sure to be wowed by the views of the city from the south terrace at Cavaña, the Central and South American-inspired restaurant and bar in Mission Bay. A $10,000 food and beverage minimum applies to reserve the space, which comes with a private bar. Menu options start at $45 per person for light appetizers, such as ceviche and empanadas, and go up to $120 per person for a full meal. Beverage packages start at $70 per person for a two-hour event. For inquiries and more menu information, check the Cavaña website.