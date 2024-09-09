But Little Original Joe’s is defying the new normal in decidedly old-fashioned ways. It is full-service. It is big, with around 100 seats, and requires a lot of human power to operat. Staff, in black-and-white uniforms, are everywhere, running around beneath statement chandeliers. In broad daylight, people are drinking voluminous martinis at the bar. Seated in the long banquettes, twenty-somethings are taking selfies. There are huge windows, high ceilings, and an open kitchen with a grill fueled by shovelfuls of the Lazzari mesquite charcoal the owners, the Duggan family, have used since the first Original Joe’s opened in the Tenderloin almost 90 years ago.

The pandemic left the restaurant industry quaking and rethinking the conventional business model. The San Francisco Chronicle reported this year that restaurant sales were down 20% from 2019 . Restaurateurs have been scrambling: shrinking the number of seats, leaning heavily on delivery, closing for lunch, cutting down on labor, and offering prix-fixe menus to keep food costs predictable.

On an otherwise sleepy Monday, I am one of the many people waiting at 5 p.m. outside Little Original Joe’s , the fifth restaurant from the three-generation, family-run Original Joe’s group. LOJ (as it’s inscribed on the corner of the cocktail napkins) opened at the end of May on a prime corner of Chestnut Street in the Marina. Reservations, which have become expected, are not taken. Still, I did not get the every-table-will-be-full memo. And even if I had, I wouldn’t have believed it.

In our beat-up city, which had to create a $6 million marketing campaign to make people love us again, this place feels like a sign that San Francisco is indeed worth loving.

The effusive energy emanates all the way out the front door, giving the vibe of late-1990s, first-dot-com-boom San Francisco. When it’s my turn to check in, I walk up to the ship prow of a host stand. Behind it, a real, live, helpful human smiles back.

The special (red) sauce

In 2007, a fire destroyed the building. Thinking it was the end, SFGate wrote, “[Original Joe’s] should have died as the Tenderloin deteriorated into a place where junkies lay sprawled across the sidewalk.”

The Duggans have one undeniable advantage: Original Joe’s is a part of our city’s fabric. It has seen San Francisco through World War II; the recessions of the ’70s, ’80s, and 2000s; and Covid. Ask any SF native, and you’ll likely hear stories of celebrations at the original location, opened in 1937 on Taylor Street by Croatian immigrant Tony Rodin.

Amazingly, this is not just an LOJ phenomenon. This alternate reality exists consistently at all of the Duggans’ five, going on six, restaurants. So what is it they know that everybody else does not?

But the beloved restaurant endured, triumphantly relocating in 2012 across from Washington Square Park in North Beach. This Original Joe’s location continues to do an astounding 800 covers on a Friday, the same as before the pandemic — and the Duggans say the numbers are growing, easily making it one of the most successful restaurants in the city.

Today, it is “the kids” who are driving the expansion. They just ask that their parents kindly reserve judgment until each new location is open — at least, as much as possible.

The acumen for restaurant operations has been passed down: Marie, 77, and John Sr., 82, who ran Joe’s for years, are semi-retired. Their children, Elena, 52, and brother John Jr., 50, have taken over operations. Marie recalls that after the fire at the Tenderloin location, she and her husband were spent: “The kids said to us, ‘You two just sit down now. Relax.’”

The first was in 2020, when the Duggans opened Little Original Joe’s in West Portal , a pizza and salad takeout selling Italian provisions. At the beginning of this year, they dared to go off-brand and launched Elena’s , an unashamedly Mexican-American restaurant. The minute the 100-seater opened — complete with a wood-fired oven, towering indoor ficus trees, and flickering gas lamps — it was like the second coming of fajitas. You still can’t get in.

It took four years for the Duggans to expand from there. In 2016, they opened a second Original Joe’s in the iconic midcentury Daly City space owned by their founder’s former partner, who, for more than 50 years, ran it as Joe’s of Westlake. But most of Original Joe’s new expansion has brazenly occurred during the economically tender years that started in 2020. Since then, in the face of a full-blown hospitality recession, the Duggans have opened three restaurants, with another on the way.

Where hospitality is not dead

Running a successful restaurant in a city notorious for some of the country’s highest rents, thickest red tape, highest minimum wage, and most capricious group of diners is not easy, no matter your roots. To open Little Original Joe’s in the Marina, the Duggans secured a space in 2021 and spent a year waiting to break ground due to city “complications.” In total, it took three years to open. “We’re psychos,” John Jr. jokes about their tenacity.

Over coffee before lunch service in the Marina, John Jr. reveals the “secret power” behind his and sister Elena’s drive: “We are siblings who love each other,” he says without irony. He and Elena call each other “best friends” and, if pressed to reveal evidence of any discord, will only squeak out a tame story about a fight they once had in public.

Still, they make an effort to stay in their lanes. Elena oversees the food and, with her flecked-green eagle eyes, directs all of the design, down to the water glasses (which, by the way, are mismatched during our interview and making her nuts). John Jr., who is 6-foot-7 and instantly recognizable to all Original Joe’s regulars, oversees the front and back of the house. “We all have the same mantra,” he says: “Care about your customer, care about your customer.”