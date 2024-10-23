Women are raising the alarm about a man they’ve dubbed “The LinkedIn Flasher” who is booking Zoom calls through websites connected to their LinkedIn bios — then flaunting his penis on camera without speaking or showing his face.

At least five women have accused the man of targeting them in the same way. All have similar stories.

Kiran Deep Sandhu, a Malaysian communication coach, said joeanton6767@gmail.com booked a consultation with her Oct. 14. The unknown man “diligently” filled out her pre-meeting form, and everything seemed normal, she told The Standard via LinkedIn chat.

But when she joined the Zoom call, Sandhu was met with a “deeply shocking sight” — a man naked from the waist down, his face out of the camera’s frame.

Sandhu was not the Flasher’s first victim. Rebecca Anin, an Epsom, England-based career coach, told The Standard by phone that when the Flasher joined an Oct. 14 Zoom call, he kept his camera off for about a minute. When he turned it on, he “stood to the side” and was naked from the waist down.

“It was obviously live; it wasn’t a picture,” Anin said. “He sort of wavered slightly.”

Lionela Todirean, a professional coach in Dubai, told The Standard the same man flashed her on a Tuesday call. Rachel Winter, a writing coach based in Birmingham, England, said on Instagram that the man flashed her Wednesday.

Rose Alkamisi, a Toronto-based branding coach, said by phone that the man exposed himself during a call Thursday. She later emailed him, calling him a “disgusting pervert,” to which he replied, “Haha, thanks!” according to emails viewed by The Standard.

Images from two Zoom calls reviewed by The Standard confirm that the Flasher has a consistent modus operandi. A web camera angled upward shows a naked man from the knees to the waist, standing at a 45-degree angle. The screenshots show the man’s penis was flaccid.