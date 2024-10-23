Women are raising the alarm about a man they’ve dubbed “The LinkedIn Flasher” who is booking Zoom calls through websites connected to their LinkedIn bios — then flaunting his penis on camera without speaking or showing his face.
At least five women have accused the man of targeting them in the same way. All have similar stories.
Kiran Deep Sandhu, a Malaysian communication coach, said joeanton6767@gmail.com booked a consultation with her Oct. 14. The unknown man “diligently” filled out her pre-meeting form, and everything seemed normal, she told The Standard via LinkedIn chat.
But when she joined the Zoom call, Sandhu was met with a “deeply shocking sight” — a man naked from the waist down, his face out of the camera’s frame.
Sandhu was not the Flasher’s first victim. Rebecca Anin, an Epsom, England-based career coach, told The Standard by phone that when the Flasher joined an Oct. 14 Zoom call, he kept his camera off for about a minute. When he turned it on, he “stood to the side” and was naked from the waist down.
“It was obviously live; it wasn’t a picture,” Anin said. “He sort of wavered slightly.”
Lionela Todirean, a professional coach in Dubai, told The Standard the same man flashed her on a Tuesday call. Rachel Winter, a writing coach based in Birmingham, England, said on Instagram that the man flashed her Wednesday.
Rose Alkamisi, a Toronto-based branding coach, said by phone that the man exposed himself during a call Thursday. She later emailed him, calling him a “disgusting pervert,” to which he replied, “Haha, thanks!” according to emails viewed by The Standard.
Images from two Zoom calls reviewed by The Standard confirm that the Flasher has a consistent modus operandi. A web camera angled upward shows a naked man from the knees to the waist, standing at a 45-degree angle. The screenshots show the man’s penis was flaccid.
None of the women interviewed by The Standard heard the Flasher’s voice or saw his face during the calls. Sandhu and Anin said they submitted reports to police stations in England and India, respectively.
In a LinkedIn post, Alkamisi called out Joe Anthony of Sydney as the Flasher, saying that the man she met over Zoom submitted the URL to Anthony’s LinkedIn profile on her booking form.
Anthony denied the claims when contacted by The Standard.
“The allegations you’ve mentioned are completely false,” Anthony wrote to The Standard from his work email address. “I believe they may be the result of fabricated information (more likely scenario) or a case of mistaken identity.”
Alkamisi acknowledged that the Flasher could’ve submitted any LinkedIn profile on her booking form. It also would’ve been possible for anybody to create the email address submitted on the form, which The Standard could not verify belongs to Anthony through public records or other means.
Anthony said the email address does not belong to him. The Standard contacted the email but has not received a response.
Several of the women who claim to have been targeted cited “Joe Anthony” in public posts because that was the name on their booking forms. Alkamisi, the only victim who posted a screenshot of Anthony’s LinkedIn profile, said she doesn’t want “to defame” anybody.
“If it turns out this person isn’t him, then he should be exonerated,” Alkamisi said. “I acted emotionally because I wanted to warn other women.”
Anthony, who claims to be an AI executive, appears to have Bay Area connections. On his LinkedIn page, he says he has completed online courses with Stanford and UC Berkeley-affiliated business programs. Neither institution would confirm if he attended.
In an emoji-laden LinkedIn post Sunday — the same day a corporate influencer posted a viral Reel about the incidents — Anthony wrote that he was the victim of a “well-planned, orchestrated cyberbullying attack,” but it “became an opportunity for personal growth, understanding, and insights into some critical issues faced by all netizens today.”
A screenshot Anthony provided The Standard showed multiple emails calling him a “sick piece of shit.”
“When life gives you lemons, turn them into lemon pickles,” Anthony wrote in the post.
Australian business records show that Anthony is 47 and originally from Chennai, India. Between 2017 and 2023, he started four companies, including Unplex Me, where he currently works, according to his LinkedIn profile.
He spoke in a 2023 presentation at Stanford about “Systems thinking and inner innovation as tools of choice for coaching leaders in all walks of life.”
Sandhu skewered LinkedIn for failing to ban Anthony from the platform. Alkamisi said she would’ve liked to see LinkedIn check whether the joeanton6767@gmail.com address is connected to Anthony’s profile.
A LinkedIn spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.
“He’s booked the call — he’s premeditated what he’s going to do,” Anin said. “It’s a complete violation.”