The 20 best events in SF this week, from a secret strip show to a doggie costume contest

You didn’t know art battles were a thing? Well, they are, and the final championship round is in SF this week. Watch the top 12 painters, culled from 6,000 applicants and 100 events across the U.S., paint live onstage to fight for the title of 2024 Art Battle National Champion.
- Website
- ArtBattle
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-11 p.m.
Dress up and revel alongside hundreds of art lovers, enjoy an open bar and bites, and see the “Hallyu! The Korean Wave” exhibit at this black-tie-requested ball.
- Website
- Asian Art Museum
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
- Address
- 200 Larkin St.
- Price
- Discount promo code: SCSDISC
The contemporary dance company presents four nights of world premieres to celebrate its 20th anniversary.
- Website
- ODC
- Date and time
- Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- ODC Theater, 3153 17th St.
Check out ICA’s new location on New Montgomery, with three exhibits featuring mind-bending sculptures.
- Website
- ICASF
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address
- 345 Montgomery St.
Mushroom masters host lectures, while local merchants sling all forms of fungi. There’s also live music Saturday and Halloween family fun Sunday.
- Website
- Mushroom Festival
- Date and time
- Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address
- 1 Ferry Building
This two-day trap and EDM festival takes over Bill Graham Civic Center with a stacked lineup for those looking for big buildups and bigger drops.
- Website
- Breakaway music fest
- Date and time
- Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
- Address
- 99 Grove St.
Fast-rising producer CRi brings dreamy dubstep-pop and house music to a secret location before moving on to bigger venues.
- Website
- CRi underground set
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 25, 10 p.m.
German darkwave dance guitarist Monolink brings his moody, seductive house music to this Golden Gate Park concert from Lightning in a Bottle producers DoLab.
- Website
- Monolink concert
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-7 p.m.
- Address
- 569 John F. Kennedy Dr.
Legendary Pride party crew Electroluxx takes over the grounds of the Palace of Fine Arts with neon, interactive performances, and giant art cars, plus 50 DJs, including Yacht and Hercules & Love Affair.
- Website
- Palace of Fine Arts
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
- Address
- 3601 Lyon St.
Pole performances, go-go dancers, and techno/club DJs will go into the wee hours at a secret SoMa location.
- Website
- Vixen
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.
Nonstop techno and spooky vibes at this dance party at a secret location, themed after the famous scene from the movie “Blade.”
- Website
- Blood Rave
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
A pumpkin patch and painting, mildly haunted house, trick-or-treat lane, carnival games, and lion dances fill Chinatown’s Waverly Place.
- Website
- Chinatown Halloween festival
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Address
- Waverly Place
This year’s team sandcastle-building contest on Ocean Beach has a UFO theme.
- Website
- Sandcastle Classic
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
- Address
- Ocean Beach at Balboa Street
More than 40 bars across Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, North Beach, and the Marina open for a giant party and costume contest that last year drew 15,000 people.
- Website
- Crawloween
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-10 p.m.
Muttville’s fundraiser includes costume and trick contests, a jazz jam, and a trick-or-treat trail.
- Website
- Muttville
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 12:30-2 p.m.
- Address
- Hayes and Octavia streets
If you’re still squeezing the last out of the pre-Halloween weekend, DJ Gordo has a 10-hour takeover of the historic Hibernia Bank, which survived the 1906 quake.
- Website
- Mana Society
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-midnight
- Address
- 1 Jones St.
The San Francisco Civic Symphony plays Dvořák and other Czech masters at the Herbst Theatre.
- Website
- SF Civic Symphony
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.
Set sail on the old-school San Francisco Belle for a house music party, followed by an after-party at the Great Northern.
- Website
- Sunset Soundsystem
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-10 p.m.
- Address
- Pier 3
Four DJs, fire dancers, aerialists, and laser projections will fill a swanky penthouse at this tech conference after-party hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine.
- Website
- SignalFire
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8-11 p.m.
- Address
- Register for location
Famous for his renegade livestreams, improv madman Rebillet composes silly, sexy, dance-y songs on the fly using his looping machine and unbridled mania.
- Website
- Marc Rebillet concert
- Date and time
- Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.