Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

The 20 best events in SF this week, from a secret strip show to a doggie costume contest

A vibrant concert scene shows a crowd gathered around a stage with dynamic lighting and colorful visuals, creating an energized atmosphere in a packed venue.
The crowd goes wild at the ArtBattle National Championship. | Source: Art Battle International
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

ArtBattle National Championship

You didn’t know art battles were a thing? Well, they are, and the final championship round is in SF this week. Watch the top 12 painters, culled from 6,000 applicants and 100 events across the U.S., paint live onstage to fight for the title of 2024 Art Battle National Champion.

Website
ArtBattle
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 24, 7-11 p.m.
Address
Great American Music Hall, 859 O'Farrell St.

Asian Art Museum Gala ‘Afterglow’ party

Dress up and revel alongside hundreds of art lovers, enjoy an open bar and bites, and see the “Hallyu! The Korean Wave” exhibit at this black-tie-requested ball.

Website
Asian Art Museum
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 24, 10 p.m.-1 a.m.
Address
200 Larkin St.
Price
Discount promo code: SCSDISC

RAWdance exhibition

The contemporary dance company presents four nights of world premieres to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Two dancers in motion against a deep red background. One wears a red top and brown skirt, with arms gracefully extended. The other's image is blurred in the foreground.
A glimpse of the contemporary movements from RAWDance. | Source: ODC Commons
Website
ODC
Date and time
Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27, 7:30 p.m.
Address
ODC Theater, 3153 17th St.

Institute of Contemporary Art grand-opening weekend

Check out ICA’s new location on New Montgomery, with three exhibits featuring mind-bending sculptures.

Website
ICASF
Date and time
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address
345 Montgomery St.

Ferry Building Mushroom Festival

Mushroom masters host lectures, while local merchants sling all forms of fungi. There’s also live music Saturday and Halloween family fun Sunday.

People are at a vibrant indoor food and wine event, sampling dishes and drinks from various stalls. There are colorful flowers and a lively atmosphere.
Vendors show their funghi-powered products at the Mushroom Festival. | Source: San Francisco Ferry Building
Website
Mushroom Festival
Date and time
Friday-Sunday, Oct. 25-27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Address
1 Ferry Building

Breakaway music fest with Marshmello and RL Grime

This two-day trap and EDM festival takes over Bill Graham Civic Center with a stacked lineup for those looking for big buildups and bigger drops.

Website
Breakaway music fest
Date and time
Friday-Saturday, Oct. 25-26, 6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Address
99 Grove St.

CRi (Anjunafamily) underground DJ set

Fast-rising producer CRi brings dreamy dubstep-pop and house music to a secret location before moving on to bigger venues.

Website
CRi underground set
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 25, 10 p.m.
Address
TBA

German darkwave dance guitarist Monolink brings his moody, seductive house music to this Golden Gate Park concert from Lightning in a Bottle producers DoLab. 

Website
Monolink concert
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-7 p.m.
Address
569 John F. Kennedy Dr.

Ghost Palace Halloween party

Legendary Pride party crew Electroluxx takes over the grounds of the Palace of Fine Arts with neon, interactive performances, and giant art cars, plus 50 DJs, including Yacht and Hercules & Love Affair.

Website
Palace of Fine Arts
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Address
3601 Lyon St.

Vixen after-hours strip/dance party

Pole performances, go-go dancers, and techno/club DJs will go into the wee hours at a secret SoMa location.

Website
Vixen
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 11:30 p.m.-6 a.m.
Address
TBA

Blood Rave by MULL x Pornceptual

Nonstop techno and spooky vibes at this dance party at a secret location, themed after the famous scene from the movie “Blade.”

Website
Blood Rave
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 p.m.-4 a.m.
Address
TBA

Chinatown family Halloween festival

A pumpkin patch and painting, mildly haunted house, trick-or-treat lane, carnival games, and lion dances fill Chinatown’s Waverly Place.

Website
Chinatown Halloween festival
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Address
Waverly Place

42nd annual Sandcastle Classic

This year’s team sandcastle-building contest on Ocean Beach has a UFO theme.

A person in a blue checkered shirt and a cap creates a intricate sandcastle with tall, spiky towers on a flat, overcast beach.
Kirk Maxson gets creative at the 2022 Sandcastle Classic at Ocean Beach. | Source: Morgan Ellis/The Standard
Website
Sandcastle Classic
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 25, 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Address
Ocean Beach at Balboa Street

Crawloween pub crawl

More than 40 bars across Polk Gulch, Russian Hill, North Beach, and the Marina open for a giant party and costume contest that last year drew 15,000 people.

Website
Crawloween
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2-10 p.m.
Address
Mayes Oyster House, 1233 Polk St.

Hayes Valley pet costume parade and jazz

Muttville’s fundraiser includes costume and trick contests, a jazz jam, and a trick-or-treat trail.

Website
Muttville
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 26, 12:30-2 p.m.
Address
Hayes and Octavia streets

Mana Society all-day

If you’re still squeezing the last out of the pre-Halloween weekend, DJ Gordo has a 10-hour takeover of the historic Hibernia Bank, which survived the 1906 quake.

Website
Mana Society
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2 p.m.-midnight
Address
1 Jones St.

SF Civic Symphony free concert

The San Francisco Civic Symphony plays Dvořák and other Czech masters at the Herbst Theatre.

Website
SF Civic Symphony
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 27, 3-5 p.m.
Address
Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Ave.

Sunset Soundsystem costume boat

Set sail on the old-school San Francisco Belle for a house music party, followed by an after-party at the Great Northern.

A lively party scene with people in costumes surrounded by vibrant red lighting. Decorative papers hang above, and a DJ setup features prominently in the foreground.
Costumed revelers crowd around the DJ at a floating house music party. | Source: Saylor Nedelman/The DoLab
Website
Sunset Soundsystem
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 27, 5-10 p.m.
Address
Pier 3

SignalFire’s TechCrunch Disrupt after-party

Four DJs, fire dancers, aerialists, and laser projections will fill a swanky penthouse at this tech conference after-party hosted by Outgoers’ Josh Constine.

Website
SignalFire
Date and time
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 8-11 p.m.
Address
Register for location

Marc Rebillet concert

Famous for his renegade livestreams, improv madman Rebillet composes silly, sexy, dance-y songs on the fly using his looping machine and unbridled mania.

Website
Marc Rebillet concert
Date and time
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 8 p.m.
Address
The Regency Ballroom, 1300 Van Ness Ave.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ArtArts & EntertainmentAsian Art MuseumConcertseventsFoodLifeMuseumsMusicOutgoers