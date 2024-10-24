The strike comes nearly a month after the clerks’ contract expired and two weeks following a nearly unanimous vote by members of Service Employees International Union Local 1021 to authorize the strike. The union said that 99% voted in favor of it.

Aside from the picket line, there was also a small rally outside of the court for pro-Palestinian protesters who face charges after blocking the Golden Gate Bridge in April. Walter Riley, an attorney for the protesters, told The Standard that some were scheduled to be in court today, but their appearances were postponed until Dec. 12.

The walkout affects both criminal and civil divisions. Everything from divorce proceedings and traffic ticket disputes to felony cases, including the high-profile, ongoing trial of Nima Momeni , who’s accused of murdering Cash App founder Bob Lee, involves the work of clerks. The Momeni trial hearing for Thursday was later canceled.

Inside the courthouse, signs were taped on doors saying that proceedings had been moved to other departments in the building. Lawyers and others showing up for proceedings appeared confused by the changes.

“The Court will ensure that mandated services are available with the help of management employees who will triage and prioritize emergency matters for people who need help today,” Court Executive Officer Brendan Riley said in a statement.

The court remained open, with managers prioritizing cases that had looming deadlines while rescheduling others that did not have urgent time constraints.

Workers began picketing outside the Hall of Justice on Bryant Street and another courthouse on McAllister Street at 6 a.m. Several dozen were marching and chanting outside the Hall of Justice by 8 a.m. The one-day walkout could be followed by another strike if enough progress is not made during contract negotiations that are scheduled for Friday, union spokesperson Jennie Smith-Camejo told The Standard Thursday.

“We don’t have enough clerks to staff the courtrooms,” said Benjamin Thompson, vice president of the SEIU 1021 SF Superior Court chapter, in a statement late Wednesday. “Clerks from other divisions are being thrown in to cover absences and vacancies without proper training.”

Striking workers warned that the public will suffer if conditions don’t improve for the clerks. Rodrigo Lopez, a criminal court clerk, said that current inconsistencies in training between courtrooms can have serious consequences, affecting when inmates are released from jail and arrest warrants are issued.

“If you don’t do certain things properly, people get warrants that should have been recalled,” Lopez said. “We don’t want people getting arrested who should not be arrested.”

The union accuses court management of refusing to negotiate in good faith over these issues, leading to what they term an unfair labor practice strike.

Riley said that the state reduced the court’s budget by $2.5 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

In a statement Thursday, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that clerks “play a critical role” in ensuring Hall of Justice and other court houses in the city “function smoothly to ensure justice for victims of crime and the fair and impartial administration of the criminal justice system for those accused of crimes.”

“Courthouse managers need to come back to the table as soon as possible and negotiate in good faith with the clerks,” Jenkins said. “Ensuring that we have appropriate staffing levels and access to training and resources for the clerks is fundamental to a well functioning justice system.”

Public Defender Mano Raju also weighed in with support for clerks’ working conditions and pay. “Staffing shortages among clerk staff and court management decisions have affected our clients and our work,” Raju said, noting that his office has challenged court delays through lawsuits and demonstrations.