This is Trade Secrets, a series from The Standard that features unusual or unsung jobs around the city. Have a tip or suggestion? Email reporter Jillian D’Onfro at jdonfro@sfstandard.com.

Paulina Goff spends October sleep deprived. While most of the year she works as a paralegal, she transforms into a full-time professional pumpkin carver every fall, filling her days and nights sculpting gourds for the likes of professional sports teams and Silicon Valley’s biggest tech firms.

We’re not talking about the usual triangle-eyed jack-o-lanterns or simple silhouettes. Rather, Goff pares and shapes pumpkins into elaborate 3D figures. And the onslaught of Halloween festivities keeps her incredibly busy.

“I’ll be carving at an event, and then I get home and I’m carving custom orders and prepping for the next event,” she said. “And that’s literally what the whole month looks like.”

The San Jose artist first realized she could make money from carving as a broke 18-year-old looking on Craigslist for ways to earn extra cash. She spotted a listing for a live pumpkin carver for a CEO’s private Halloween party, submitted her art portfolio, and got the gig. As she converted that 600-pound pumpkin into a funnel web spider, it dawned on her that she could turn her talents into an actual business.

Since then, Goff has spent the past 13 years developing her craft and roster of clients, whether she’s working with brands to create custom pieces with their logo, live carving at a party or public event, or teaching pumpkin-sculpting workshops.