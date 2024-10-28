A record audience watched the 49ers strain their way to a huge 30-24 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night. The television audience peaked at 26.4 million viewers, per NBC Sports, making the it the most-watched Week 8 Sunday Night Football game ever.

Those who watched were treated to a vintage third-quarter 49ers’ rally — one evocative of dominant displays that the team regularly delivered during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Over the quarter, the 49ers outscored Dallas 21-0. They out-gained the Cowboys 167-16. They possessed the ball for nearly 12 minutes while Dallas held it for only about three. QB Brock Purdy, on top of logging a perfect 7-for-7 for 103 yards, also led the 49ers with 37 rushing yards.

According to OptaStats, Purdy became the only quarterback since 2000 to deliver over 100 passing yards, over 30 rushing yards, and a 100 percent completion rate in a quarter. There have been 26,276 quarters of NFL football played since 2000.