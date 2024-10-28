Billionaire VC unloads on Musk and Trump at SF tech conference

The talk was billed as a fireside chat on AI. But a week before the election, Vinod Khosla, the billionaire founder of Menlo Park-based Khosla Ventures, couldn’t help but weigh in on politics at the TechCrunch Disrupt conference in San Francisco.

His outlook is dire — and he made his negative feelings on another Donald Trump presidential term crystal clear.

“Our democracy is definitely on the line,” Khosla said on stage at the Moscone Center Monday. “I have a simple test for MAGA extremists: Was the last election stolen? If you say it was, I don’t really want to talk to you, because we don’t share facts.”

Trump wasn’t the only person in Khosla’s line of fire. The 30-minute conversation, moderated by TechCrunch editor-in-chief Connie Loizos, turned to Khosla’s relationship with Elon Musk at the halfway mark.

“Musk is a great entrepreneur,” Khosla said. “Catching that rocket with chopsticks was one of the coolest engineering feats I’ve seen, and I sent him a congratulatory message,” he said, noting that Musk replied thank you to his Twitter message.