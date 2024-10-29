While Aaron Peskin, a progressive mayoral candidate, may not have the same financial resources as the Levi’s heir — after all, front-page advertising isn’t cheap — he’s making headlines his own way. The Oct. 14 edition of Sing Tao highlighted some lively photos of Peskin practicing kung fu and Chinese dancing in a story about his campaign activity.

“Daniel ‘Lo Wai’ for San Francisco’s new mayor,” proclaims the political ad, featuring the mayoral candidate in his signature white shirt and his Chinese name against a light blue background.

Starting Oct. 1, Daniel Lurie’s smiling face has appeared every day on the front page of Sing Tao Daily, a major Chinese-language newspaper in San Francisco.

A WeChat public account called San Francisco Affairs(金城杂事) later published an article titled “Mark Farrell learns the true meaning of life and work from the Chinese tea ceremony.” In the story, Farrell was quoted saying, “I grew up eating dim sum. The long-standing Chinese tea ceremony is an important part of the extensive and profound Chinese food culture.”

Earlier this year, former interim mayor and mayoral candidate Mark Farrell visited Chinatown’s famous Vital Tea Leaf, which is known for tea tasting among tourists. The tea masters lectured Farrell on appreciating tea leaves, and he brewed and drank some tea before joining Chinese monks for a spiritual ceremony.

As candidates for mayor aggressively court Chinese voters , local Chinese-language media has emerged as a crucial battleground for both news and campaign advertisements. This parallel media ecosystem operates distinctly from mainstream outlets, often providing more colorful and culturally nuanced coverage than is typically found in English-language media.

Farrell’s philosophical takeaway? “Only by doing the right thing at the right time, using the right method, can you get good results,” he stated in the article.

David Ho, a political consultant, notes that the Chinese community stands unique among ethnic minorities in maintaining a vibrant in-language media industry, encompassing print publications, television, and social media platforms.

“The messaging to Chinese media is more sophisticated,” Ho said. “Because you need to understand the community’s needs, know their interests, and express ideas in ways the community will understand.”

The priority of candidates’ ads varies across publications. During October, World Journal, another major Chinese newspaper, has run Peskin campaign ads promoting tax cuts to boost the economy. Other ads promoting Breed, paid for by billionaire Michael Bloomberg, focus on cracking down on crime.