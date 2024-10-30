The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. The $25 Diner hunts down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song. There’s a lot of congratulations to be had at El Mil Amores, the loveliest Mexican breakfast and lunch spot in the Mission District. In the spring of this year, owner Andrea Becerra celebrated the restaurant’s one-year anniversary, solidifying it as a premier spot for huevos rancheros and gargantuan mugs of café de olla with a side of hangover.

In the midst of debuting her restaurant, she somehow had the energy to bring her first baby into this world. On the day I’m there for lunch, her one-month-old daughter Romina is being passed around at a table of Becerra’s family members visiting from Mexico, as well as among oohing and aahing regulars.



El Mil Amores is that kind of place. Beneath the ceiling strung with colorful fluttering papel picado, it’s all hugs and kisses, family and food. Becerra’s mother is there to greet and seat. Her stepfather doubles as the chef. But it’s her grandmother, who lives in Mexico City, where she grew up, who is Becerra’s culinary inspiration: “I’m always calling my grandma and saying, How do you do this again?”