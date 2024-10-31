Parts of San Francisco were transformed into ghoulishly boozy block parties Thursday as residents came out to rage in their Halloween finest.

On Front Street, revelers took advantage of the city’s recently updated outdoor drinking rules, while the Mission was another hot spot for costumed antics.

The downtown Entertainment Zone, which has welcomed legal public drinking events since September, hosted the “Nightmare on Front Street” event between 2 and 10 p.m. The party featured four haunting hours of Halloween jams from a live band and two costume contests.

Front Street was just one center for costumed craziness. Another highlight was the Dance-O-Ween party outside of the 16th St. BART station in the Mission which transformed into a parade through the neighborhood while bands performed.

Participating merchants on Front Street also dressed up and served Halloween specials like potion drinks and “monster” pretzels. The event was, to borrow a phrase from a city press release, “spooktacular.”