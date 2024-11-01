Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Life

Adorable photos of SF kids and their Halloween hauls

From king-size candy bars to gummy Nerds, how did the kids of San Francisco make out trick-or-treating this Halloween?

A kid with brown hair wearing a yellow zip-up sweater and yellow pants sits on the ground with candy out in front of him.
Ethan, dressed as Pikachu. | Source: Gillian Bruce
By Beki San Martin

On Halloween, San Francisco is in its best form. Kids and parents and pets are decked out in incredibly creative costumes. Think: mom dressed as homemade purple rain cloud with her baby dressed as Prince. Genius!

The streets are alive — literally. The Standard saw one motion-activated stuffed spider hanging from an electric cable in Cole Valley. Another one was hiding between some bushes, ready to pounce on unsuspecting walkers-by. Delightful!

But of course the most magical part of Halloween night happens when you, a kid, get home, yank off your shoes, and head to the living room floor to dump out the varied contents of their baskets. 

Nerds and Twizzlers and Snickers and Reese’s are spread across the floor, an embarrassment of riches that now must be assessed. So much to consider — what to trade with friends, which to give your mom and dad for the “parent tax,” whether to separate the fruity candies from the chocolaty ones, how to make your stash last until next Halloween, or whether gorge yourself in a few nights of sugary bliss…

With these golden childhood moments in mind, The Standard asked readers to send in photos of their kids delighting in this ritual. They didn’t disappoint.

A kid in a ninja costume (black with a hood, silver stars on the chest, and a red belt) sits on the floor with a multicolor array of candy on the ground in front of him.
Ace, 5, who trick-or-treated around Westwood Park dressed as a ninja. | Source: Emily Dreyfuss
A kid in a pink dress with a rainbow-sequined shirt, fairy wings, and a flower crown holds a piece of candy in each hand. She sits on the floor with a spread of candy on the ground in front of her.
Joanna, 5, trick-or-treated around Westwood Park dressed as an elf fairy. | Source: Jan Hsi Lui
A kid in a blue dress with white long sleeves sits on the floor with multicolored candy in front of her and an orange jack-o-lantern candy bucket next to her.
Eva, 5, who trick-or-treated around Westwood Park dressed as Elsa from the movie "Frozen." | Source: Aliza Skolnik
A kid in a black Batman costume and a mask sits on the ground, pointing to the spread of multicolored candy in front of him.
Jack, dressed as Batman. | Source: Gillian Bruce
A kid in a red firefighter-esque shirt and hat and white, spotted pants sits on the ground and smiles while holding an orange Jack-o-lantern candy bucket. A multicolored spread of candy is on the floor in front of him.
Ozzy, dressed as Marshall from "Paw Patrol." | Source: Gillian Bruce
A kid dressed in a pizza costume sits on the ground against a wall with a spread of multicolored candy in front of him.
Lucas, 10, who trick-or-treated around Westwood Park dressed as a pizza. | Source: Suzanne Tong
A kid in a blue dress with white long sleeves sits on the floor with multicolored candy in front of her.
Charlotte Brinich with her candy haul. | Source: Paul Brinich
A kid in a homemade orange Anglerfish costume looks down at a spread of multicolored candy.
Avery, 5, who trick-or-treated around Ingleside Terrace. | Source: Cristine Egami

Happy Halloween!

Beki San Martin can be reached at bsanmartin@sfstandard.com

