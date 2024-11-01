Adorable photos of SF kids and their Halloween hauls

On Halloween, San Francisco is in its best form. Kids and parents and pets are decked out in incredibly creative costumes. Think: mom dressed as homemade purple rain cloud with her baby dressed as Prince. Genius!

The streets are alive — literally. The Standard saw one motion-activated stuffed spider hanging from an electric cable in Cole Valley. Another one was hiding between some bushes, ready to pounce on unsuspecting walkers-by. Delightful!

But of course the most magical part of Halloween night happens when you, a kid, get home, yank off your shoes, and head to the living room floor to dump out the varied contents of their baskets.

Nerds and Twizzlers and Snickers and Reese’s are spread across the floor, an embarrassment of riches that now must be assessed. So much to consider — what to trade with friends, which to give your mom and dad for the “parent tax,” whether to separate the fruity candies from the chocolaty ones, how to make your stash last until next Halloween, or whether gorge yourself in a few nights of sugary bliss…