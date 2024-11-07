On Wednesday, The Standard spoke with students at the University of California Berkeley and San Francisco State University and found that many did not vote or expressed a general apathy toward the process. Those who didn’t vote had different reasons, but the impact was the same. Even in the Bay Area, even in Kamala Harris’ hometown of Berkeley, Gen Z’s support of her wasn’t a given.

Though Harris won an estimated 54% of the 18-29 vote, according to Edison Research exit polls , that’s 7 percentage points below how Biden performed with the same age group in 2020.

How does he feel about Trump’s return to office? “Honestly, it really doesn’t affect me.”

“My parents were mostly influencing me,” he said. “But I’m 23 now. I’m living independently — you get exposed to what reality is. Maybe by 2028 I can choose someone that represents my ideals.”

Gonzalez only voted for Biden in 2020 because his parents pushed him to.

“I grew up around a lot of Mexicans, Asians, and African Americans, and that shaped the character I’ve become. There’s no right or wrong, but I was pretty much stuck,” he said.

San Francisco State student Sam Gonzalez, 23, voted for Biden last time but didn’t support Harris in 2024. In fact, he didn’t vote at all this time. Gonzalez said that a president who represents diversity as a social ideology is most important to him. But he didn’t see that in either candidate.

Not voting — accidentally or on purpose

Across the Bay in Harris’ hometown, UC Berkeley student Emma Neal, 22, didn’t vote, because her dad didn’t drop off or mail in her ballot, which she’d filled out at home in Marin several weeks before.

“I was crying when I realized that it wouldn’t get in,” Neal said. That disappointment only deepened as the night wore on and it became clear that Trump would once again be president. “I’ve been really shocked,” she said on Wednesday. “This has made me realize that I’ve been living in a bubble.”

On the cusp of graduating from college and considering where she might live next, the results convinced Neal she couldn’t bear to live in a red state — though California’s rejection of strengthened rent control and banning involuntary servitude also stunned her. “I feel a bit lost,” she said.

Twenty-one-year-old DJ is another Berkeley student who didn’t vote because his ballot was at home (in his case, left blank in San Diego). He didn’t feel strongly enough to get it sent to him and hadn’t followed any of the state or local elections either. While he believed most of his Gen Z friends voted for Harris, the California or Berkeley measures hadn’t been a topic of conversation lately.

The Standard spoke with several San Francisco State University students who did not cast their ballots. Some cited apathy, others ambivalence toward the Democratic party and neoliberalism, while a majority pointed to the Biden-Harris administration’s handling of the ongoing war in Gaza.

“I feel like Muslims and Arabs were screwed either way,” said Maryam, a 23-year-old Muslim woman and SF State student. “The ongoing genocide — I feel like neither of them are going to solve it. She’s been in office, and she could have solved this.”

Maryam begrudgingly voted for Joe Biden in 2020 and considered voting for Jill Stein this time, along with her friend Raghat, 20. In the end, neither of the women chose to vote.

“We decided not to because it was obvious that [Harris] wasn’t going to win,” said Raghat.