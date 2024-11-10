Skip to main content
Seeing double? Dev Patel lookalike contest turns heads in SF

Contestants channeled the award-winning actor's signature looks, from "Slumdog Millionaire" to his recent directorial debut "Monkey Man."

Three people pose for a selfie on a sunny day with a cardboard cutout of a man. They are outdoors on grassy terrain, smiling joyfully under a clear blue sky.
Serena Campbell, Gabriela Rodriguez and Justine McOuat take a selfie with a cardboard cutout during the Dev Patel lookalike contest in San Francisco’s Dolores Park. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
By George Kelly

A Dev Patel lookalike contest drew hundreds of spectators to San Francisco’s Dolores Park on Sunday, where 20 contestants channeled the award-winning actor’s signature looks from “Slumdog Millionaire” to his recent directorial debut “Monkey Man” to applause, cheers and respectfully thirsty ogling.

The contest, organized by Sitara Bellam and Tasnim Khandakar, started as a casual gathering planned for friends but quickly grew into a viral social media sensation. Contestants competed for a $50 prize.

“I did not think it was supposed to be like a picnic day for our friends,” Bellam said. “We were not expecting it to get any traction. It’s been really cool.”

The event was inspired by a recent Timothée Chalamet lookalike contest in New York City. “We were making a joke about the contest,” Bellam said. “Someone was like, ‘Well, we have the demographic for a Dev Patel one!'”

Three smiling men with long hair stand close together under a canopy decorated with star-shaped garlands against a clear blue sky. They hold number signs.
Some of the Dev Patel doppelgangers pose in front of an adoring crowd. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A diverse group of people is gathered outdoors in bright daylight, clapping and smiling. They are seated and standing, some holding phones, against a backdrop of trees and a blue sky.
An enthusiastic audience greeted each contestant. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A man holds a sign with the number &quot;16&quot; on it.
Vikas Maturi was one of 20 people vying for a win in the celebrity lookalike contest. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A person holds a sign with various years and faces, asking &quot;which dev are you?&quot; amid a crowd near a large statue, under a clear blue sky.
A poster asks contestants at a Dev Patel lookalike contest Sunday in San Francisco's Dolores Park which era of the actor-director they were channeling. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

Contestants brought humor and charm to their performances.

Varun, identifying himself as a “Slumdog Millionaire” era Patel, joked that he “hoped to take home another award today.” Ashwin, who traveled from Atlanta, drew laughs by noting, “I’ve been getting called Dev Patel ever since white people watched ‘Slumdog Millionaire.'”

“I really like the fact that our event is like celebrating a South Asian man,” Bellam said. “Me and Taz both grew up in San Jose, and that identity was a very big part of growing up. It’s fun that we got to kind of tie that into a whimsical random event that we’re having in the city.” 

One contestant, Sudev, 25, traveled from Sacramento sporting a sleek dark suit, embodying Patel’s “Monkey Man” style. Another, Sanjiv, 28, admitted, “I’m here because my mom says I look like Dev Patel.”

A man stands outdoors, holding a bouquet and a large check, smiling at a crowd. People around him are clapping and taking photos against a clear blue sky.
Contest winner Jaipreet Hundal of San Jose holds a bouquet aloft and cradles a check. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A person in a black tank top is outdoors, pulling up their shirt slightly. It's sunny, with a crowd in the background, and a canopy overhead.
A contestant struts his stuff. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A diverse group of people, mostly women, are gathered outside under a clear blue sky. They are smiling and appear to be enjoying an event, with a streetlamp in the background.
The event drew hundreds of onlookers. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

The grand prize went to Jaipreet Hundal of San Jose, who said he had barely prepared for the competition.

“I looked at a little Dev Patel interview going into this, I got myself into the zone, I studied a little bit,” Hundal said. “I tried looking up Dev Patel outfits: nothing. Nothing iconic. Like he’s got these cool suits, but I don’t have cool suits like that.”

Hundal immediately announced plans to share his winnings: “Burritos at El Farolito, first come first serve! We’re sharing the wealth. So 50 bucks, that’ll give me four burritos.”

Spectator Pramil Joshi expressed hope that Patel himself might make a surprise appearance, as Chalamet had done at his lookalike contest. “I hope the potential is up today,” Joshi said. “I really hope so. That would be fun.”

Khandakar noted that Patel’s appeal differs from traditional Hollywood leading men.

“Compared to actors like Glen Powell or Ryan Gosling, they all have this hunk factor about them,” she said. “I think Dev Patel has this really humble aura that just really resonates with so many people. You know, like he’s like the nice guy around the block.”

For attendee Shruti, the event sparked nostalgia.

“‘Slumdog Millionaire’ was just the classic stuff growing up,” she said, while her friend Shreya added, “As Indian Americans, we had to show out.”

Two men with long hair and beards stand smiling. One wears a blazer and dark shirt, the other a white t-shirt and backpack. They have numbers 19 and 18 on paper.
Rohan Deshpande and Atharva Talpade channeling their best Dev Patel . | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Two people stand smiling outdoors, wearing numbered papers &quot;13&quot; and &quot;6&quot;. Palm trees and a clear blue sky fill the background.
Dhruv Vaish and Arthi Vaidianathan. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Five people are in a group, each wearing numbered paper signs. One person holds a smartphone, and they are under a white tent with letters partially visible.
The contest was inspired by an event in New York City . | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
A smiling man with a mustache, dressed in a dark shirt with a number &quot;6&quot; pinned on it, is clapping under a clear blue sky.
Some of the contestants drove from hours away for their shot at the title. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard
Two people share a playful moment in a lively, outdoor gathering. One person is dipping the other, while a joyous crowd with phones cheers them on, under a tent adorned with stars.
A couple of contestants do a little dance. | Source: Ryan Young for The Standard

George Kelly can be reached at gkelly@sfstandard.com

